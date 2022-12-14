Nigerians lament delays, divided over INEC’s organisation of PVCs collection

SINCE Monday, potential voters have continued to visit the various local government area offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), with the turnout ranging from low to high.

While at some collection points, the experience has been smooth and organised, it is the contrary in some other centres, with prospective voters expressing mixed feelings, reservations about the processes leading up to collection of their PVCs.

In some states, those who could collect their PVCs had applied for transfer or replacement, with new registrants told to wait till next week. Despite recent attacks on offices of INEC in parts of the country, security presence ranged from visible to less visible at several offices of the commission visited by the Nigerian Tribune.

Cross River: Registrants to wait till next week

Though cards are already being distributed in many states, new registrants in Cross River are to wait till next week, with findings showing that only those who did transfers and those who registered before the last registration exercise are the ones presently getting their PVCs.

Officials of the commission at the state headquarters of INEC, Calabar, however, said the PVCs had been sent to the 18 local government area offices of the state where intending new electorates are to collect them.

A prospective voter, Mr Charles Edet, said: “They asked me to come back next week. I hope it will be ready by then. Another intending voter, Prisca Otu, lamented: “the delay in getting this PVC is tiring. I am here to get it but the delay is getting much.”

Roland Nsor, however, said the process of collection was not difficult. He said all they had to do was to show their registration slip and they will be issued their PVCs after due confirmation.

Ogun: Intending electorates question process of collection

Residents of Ogun State thronged the various offices of INEC for their PVCs, with divided views about INEC’s organisation of the process of collection.

At offices of INEC in Abeokuta, while some accessed their cards in few minutes, others left disappointed over the inability to get their cards in time.

Karim Abiola, speaking at INEC office for Abeokuta South Local Government Area, said: “Everything is in order. Officials are coming out to call each ward. But, I think there should be a queue and an official assigned for each ward so that people can just collect their PVCs in order of arrival.

“Some people who just came have collected their PVC and had left while most of those who came earlier have not been attended to because the exercise is not properly organised.”

Oladite Olasumbo, another prospective voter, said: “As good as this exercise is, the officials are really attending to the people appropriately but the process is not properly organised. The officials are just attending to people randomly and that is why the whole process seems not orderly.”





On his part, Banjo Olufemi said: “I am happy with the arrangement; it’s peaceful too. I have been here for over one hour. I wouldn’t have stayed this long but they mistook my card for another person’s own. I complained immediately so they are trying to seek it.”

Delta: Residents allege nepotism

Residents of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State accused INEC officials of nepotism in the collection process.

Observations showed instances of some officials bypassing those on queue to hand PVCs to persons who they apparently have relations with.

Lamenting, one Solomon Adodo said: “We were asked to come for our PVCs, we are here but the people giving out the cards are selective.

“We asked the INEC officials to be calling out names but some of us have been on queue as early as 8.00 a.m. and our names have not been called.

“Some old women were seen leaving the INEC secretariat in annoyance, saying they weren’t going to vote since they were unable to collect their PVCs.”

One Joy Onome said in pidgin: “Na people wey they know dem dey give ooo. We have been standing under the sun since morning.”

Sokoto: Prospective voters complain of slow exercise

The lamentation of intending electorate in Sokoto is over the slow pace of the collection process.

A prospective voter at Sokoto South Local Government office of INEC, Suleiman Nasiru, bemoaned that he had had to be on queue for five hours and was yet to collect his card.

Nasiru said: “Imagine after spending five hours here, no sign of collecting the card. INEC should try and do something about this, else only a few members of the public will get the card.”

Head of Voters Education, INEC Office Sokoto, Muhammad Abbani Takai, explained that cards of new registrants in only four local governments in the state is ready.

He, however, said PVCs of those who applied for replacement and others are ready for collection across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Ondo: Prospective voters demand distribution at ward level

In the Akure South Local Government office of INEC, prospective voters lamented having to stay on queue for above three hours before they can collect their PVCs. One of them, Pastor Adeboboye Kehinde, suggested that the distribution of the PVCs should be taken to ward level to make it easier and accessible.

“I have spent over three hours here waiting to collect my PVC due to the crowd and few officials attending to us. I reside at Adofure and travelling from there to here cost me N300 and I will pay another N300 to return home.

“Those staying at Ala Elofosan will spent nothing less than N1,000 to get here and return home. So, I will suggest that INEC should take to PVCs to the wards, after all there are collation centres at the ward level,” Adeboboye said.

Mrs Omobolanle Aliu, who was also at the INEC office, lamented that the process was too slow with the number of people on queue, saying she has spent over five hours waiting in the queue to collect her PVC.

She advised the electoral umpire to device means to make the collection process easier.

An octogenarian, Pa Francis Babarinsa, who came with his wife and daughter, were given special attention apparently because of his age.

The 81-year-old said he had to transfer his PVC to Akure because he relocated from Zaria to Akure.

Zamfara: Officials distributing cards inadequate

A visit to INEC local government offices in Gusau and Bungudu showed that the turnout of people collecting their PVC was low.

The exercise was peaceful in several centres visited except the issue of inadequate personnel involved in the distribution of the cards.

Abia: Over 300 PVCs collected on Tuesday

Over 300 PVCs were distributed at the Umuahia North Local Government Area office of the INEC on Tuesday.

A member of staff of INEC said the PVCs being distributed were mainly for those who applied for transfer or replacement.

The source said the PVCs for new registrants are still being expected from the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, adding that the distribution will soon be localised at the ward levels.

Plateau: INEC optimistic of increased turnout

No fewer than 196 prospective voters collected their PVCs at Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday, with INEC officials expressing optimism that the numbers will in- crease as each day passes.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Tessoo Agudu, had earlier lamented the poor response of the public towards the collection of PVC, adding that the commission had just taken delivery of another batch of PVCs, totalling 362 and 465 of those that registered newly this year as well as cases of transfers and replacements respectively.

Anambra: Poor turnout over fear of insecurity

Nigerian Tribune during a visit to Ihiala, Nnewi North, Onitsha South and Awka South local government areas observed poor turnout of prospective voters for their PVCs.

A 67-year-old woman, who identified herself only as Nne Chinelu, at Ihiala council headquarters, said insecurity around the area may be responsible for poor turnout of prospective voters.

She said: “People are afraid of coming out to collect their PVCs because of what is happening in Igboland. There are killings everywhere, especially, in Imo State which shares boundary with us in Ihiala. Most of the youth who registered their PVCs here have run away for fear of being killed by security agencies or gunmen.

“Majority of people will not collect their PVCs, except the government is ready to station security agencies in every corner of council areas in the state, particularly, the gunmen-troubled local government areas.”

A trader, Mr Alex Odinaka, said the low turnout was as a result of people shopping for Christmas.

He said: “Igbo person cannot go out of his/her shop now to collect the PVC. Government should give more time for the exercise.”

Kano: Large turnout at INEC offices

There was large turnout of prospective voters at INEC offices in Kano, as they expressed determination to participate in the next election.

Some residents lauded INEC for its organisation of the collection process and expressed joy at receiving their PVCs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE