Nigerians in Diaspora under the aegis of the Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM) have reiterated their support for President Bola Tinubu in his quest to return the country to glory and comity of nations

The convener of the coalition, Chief Bimbo Roberts Folayan, said the president had demonstrated that he is a listening leader, who is ready to harvest the vast human talents for development.

He promised that NDM would galvanise skills, expertise and investments into Nigeria.

The coalition comprises former members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Abroad, who campaigned for the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, as well as representatives of June 12 Movement, Democratic League, Justice Movement, National Conscience Party, Oduduwa Movement UK, Nigerian Project (UK), Concerned Nigerians in the Diaspora and APC-United Kingdom.

Rising from a meeting in London, Folayan said members agreed to mobilise expertise, technology, social projects and finance to support the government of President Tinubu.

He said the overall aim of the group was that President Tinubu should succeed in his bid to spread the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Also, at during the meeting, the chairman of the organisation, Dr John Filani, explained that the group would mobilise pro-democracy reformers, eminent statesmen and experienced Nigerian technocrats, business leaders and political scientists around the world to come up with programmes and initiatives that will bring Nigeria out of the woods.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Dupe Ashama, said the group congratulated both former President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal.

It lauded Tinubu for demonstrating courage by insisting on the removal, urging him to cushion the effect by reallocating resources for the benefit of the masses.

The group also reviewed the current state of insecurity and unemployment in the country and called on government to introduce enterprise schemes to help small and medium enterprises in the country.

A five-man Action Committee was set up by the group to compile and mobilise expertise and development experts from across the world to bring their businesses to Nigeria to support the new government.





The committee will come up with factsheets to be presented to the President soon.

Members of the committee are Chief Michael Ogunseye (Justice Movement– Chairman), Babajide Aminu (NDM – Secretary),

Mrs Margaret Falodi (APC-UK); Adeoye Omolekulo (Concerned Nigerian Professionals in the Diaspora); and Muyiwa Bolaji

