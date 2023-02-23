Ifedayo Ogunyemi

A group of Nigerian-American professionals in the United States of America have launched a think-thank group, Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria (DSGN) with the aim of using their experience to provide solutions to the challenges facing the country, particularly insecurity.

According to the spokesperson for the DSGN, Edwin Aimufua, the group was founded on February 17, 2023, in Los Angeles and Seattle, US as part of efforts to contribute to the development of Nigeria, adding that despite the abundance of resources, the country wallows in poverty.

Aimufua said members of the group will generate innovative solutions, policies to fix infrastructures, security and challenges across all sectors while urging other Nigerians in the diaspora to join the organisation in creating real solutions to the myriad problems besieging Nigeria.

“Africa, the richest continent in resources, yet remains the continent ravaged by the most famine, violence, education inequality, poverty and degradation of humanity as a whole. The future looks bleak to the youth who are evermore demoralised by the lack of employment opportunities and an ongoing dearth of good leadership. Many look to greener pastures overseas, with a genuine sentiment to return to their home country later.

“They dream of being reunited with their families while building a prosperous life. The reality, however, is very often, these many skilled Nigerian professionals are never able to return to Nigeria, or when they do, end up returning back to the countries that they studied and began their careers in, including the United States, the UK, and other European countries. Currently, there are approximately 2.2 million African immigrants living in the United States of which almost 390,000 are Nigerians alone.

“We are poised to generate effective solutions from the diaspora to the myriad problems adversely affecting Nigeria and Africa at large. The organisation will serve as a platform for policy advocacy, innovation creation and solutions, in the areas of law and order, infrastructure building, and insecurity issues,” he said.

