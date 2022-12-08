Nigerians have returned over N500 billion old notes after announcement of currency redesigning, says Emefiele

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, disclosed that over N500 billion have been returned to bank vaults by Nigerians following the redesignation of the three denominations of the currency.

Emefiele told correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura that the policy on cash withdrawal limit is not intended to hurt anybody but to strengthen the nation’s economy.