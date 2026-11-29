•As Accord party kicks off presidential campaign in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that Nigerians have made up their minds to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, accusing the Tinubu administration of worsening the country’s economic and security challenges.

Hashim made the declaration on Saturday in Abuja during the flag-off of his presidential campaign, where he promised to build a $4 trillion economy within eight years if elected president.

He said the economic hardship, rising insecurity, widespread poverty and what he described as a significant collapse of the economy under the APC-led government had strengthened Nigerians’ resolve for a change of leadership.

The Accord candidate said almost 10 million Nigerians watched his recent interview on the Symfoni Podcast and over a million positive reactions, further demonstrated growing interest in his presidential ambition.

He alleged that some APC leaders were complicit in the worsening security situation, noting that banditry and other forms of criminality had devastated communities across several States.

According to Hashim, the 2027 election would be different, insisting that it would not be about filling up stadia as he accused the APC government of already campaigning against itself.

“Nigerians will cook APC with cold water,” Hashim declared in Hausa, to a rousing ovation from the crowd.

Hashim also accused the ruling party of attempting to manipulate the 2027 elections and condemned what he described as exorbitant charges for political campaign billboards in Abuja.

However, he ruled out violence as a means of pursuing his presidential ambition, assuring supporters that his campaign would remain peaceful.

“We will not resort to violence from our side.

We will not incite anybody. I don’t want to lose any of my supporters,” he said.

Hashim promised that an Accord government would restore Nigeria’s economic prosperity, reduce the cost of petroleum products and electricity, and introduce policies that would make energy more affordable to Nigerians, drawing comparisons with prices in Kuwait and other oil-producing countries.

He recalled that Nigeria built refineries during the administration of the late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, arguing that the country could achieve far greater economic results through responsible leadership and prudent management of public resources.

The presidential candidate said he would unveil Accord’s manifesto officially in the following week, promising comprehensive proposals covering telecommunications, information and communications technology, industrialisation, youth empowerment and employment generation, Defence and National Security.

He stressed that productivity would be central to his economic agenda, adding that Nigerian youths would be given opportunities to actively participate in building a prosperous economy.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Comrade KashPhilamon, expressed delight at the turnout, describing the gathering as a demonstration of support for Hashim and the quest for a new Nigeria.

She said the organisation was collaborating with trade unions and politicians committed to democracy, freedom and accountable leadership.

Philamon recalled Hashim’s involvement in pro-democracy struggles from his youth, including his solidarity with the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, and urged Nigerians to continue supporting his presidential aspiration.

She also cited the position of Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero, who she said had described Hashim as a presidential candidate with a clear blueprint for addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

According to her, Hashim had consistently emphasised productivity as the foundation of industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

Accord senatorial candidate from Jigawa State, Comrade Aminu Aminu, who spoke on behalf of the Party’s senatorial candidates, called on youths and women to mobilise support for Hashim, saying the younger generation should no longer allow itself to be used and abandoned by politicians.

Aminu said Hashim had a blueprint for reducing economic hardship, creating employment opportunities and addressing challenges confronting Nigerian youths.

The FCT Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim campaign organisation, Haruna Kana, assured supporters that Hashim would reset the country and restore confidence in governance.

The Hausa Cultural Organisation, also known as Hausa Zallah, was represented by Aliyu Umar, who spoke on behalf of Hausa people in Nigeria. He urged Nigerians across ethnic, regional and religious lines to vote for Accord in the presidential election.

Umar declared that Hausa people across Nigeria would support Hashim, saying their backing was driven by the desire to protect the North from insecurity, hunger and starvation.

The campaign flag-off also featured musical performances by Covenant Team, Ajiyan Waka, Zainab Kuje and other entertainers.