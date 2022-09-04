Nigerians have accepted Zugacoin as a means of transaction says Archbishop Sam Zuga

In celebration of the success of the African Financial Revolution Conference (AFREC), which was established in September 2020, the convener, Archbishop Sam Zuga has listed some of the major achievements of the conference that gave birth to the AFRICAN FINANCIAL REVOLUTION PROJECT (AFREP).

Zuga noted that some of AFREP’s achievements include having over a thousand merchants registering and accepting Zugacoin as a means of transaction in Nigeria.

He noted that the AFREP journey started at Mubi Adamawa State and has so far spread across the 36 states of Nigeria and FCT with competent leaders running the affairs of the project.

He also noted that the digital financial system was also established with functional digital economy platforms, ranging from African App stores, Samzuga Merchants app with three different wallets, Digital payment system that enables one to pay for anything anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes.

The philanthropic cleric also stated, “A formidable Leadership structure has been constituted with people of timber and caliber involved, ranging from National Technical Working Committee with a two times University Vice Chancellor as the Chairman, seven other professors, retired military generals, captains of industries, technocrats and notable politicians as members to drive the project.

Other leaders in various capacities have been appointed from the national, state, Local Government, and Council Ward levels. Women and Youths are fully captured and ably represented in the vision.

Over 1000 Merchants have been registered, more are still registering. The first ever cryptocurrency trade fair in the history of cryptocurrency in the world has been organised successfully across Nigeria.

ZUGACOIN was exchanged with goods and services, very soon, Merchants would be allowed to start accepting ZUGACOIN in their business places as many have been requesting.”

Archbishop Zuga, who is also referred to as the Lion Of Africa, through the statement released acclaimed that the Federal Government and other Nigerians are fully following his steps, copying his strategies, and adopting his ideas as many Cryptocurrencies are coming out in Nigeria.

“They watch me combat with the apex Bank and overcome the war against cryptocurrency in Nigeria,” he said.

He further urged every ZUGACOIN holder, merchants , and leaders of the zuga family at all levels, “to take this project as their business, give it the best in time, talent, and treasure. This project is capable of taking Nigeria and Africa out of poverty completely, unemployment will become history.

Leaders are free to agree on any good decision that can make them succeed at any time. I will always be available to advise and guide you.

I didn’t start this project for personal gain but the betterment of society. With the able leaders in Nigeria, I don’t need to be in Nigeria to hinder their exploits. I am facing other African countries to continue with AFRICAN FINANCIAL REVOLUTION PROJECT (AFREP). May God guides you to continue from where I am handing over to you,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE