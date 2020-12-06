Nigerians’ hardship is caused by COVID-19 pandemic ― Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has linked the hardship being faced by many Nigerians to COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protests that erupted in many states of the federation.

The minister who made this known at the commissioning of a central mosque built by Ta’Awunu Islamic group in Iwo, Osun State, on Saturday, however, assured that the hardship would soon be over as president Muhammadu Buhari is on top of the situation.

Aregbesola affirmed: “The President is aware of the hardship facing the citizens of the country. This was caused by the pandemic and the EndSARS protest which erupted in many states of the federation. The president is doing all his best and I can assure you that very soon, all will be well and we will be happy again.”

He, however, warned that “during this festive period, we must be cautious. We should obey the holy prophet’s teachings that say, ‘when there is an outbreak of epidemic somewhere, we should not leave there and; those outside should not join until the epidemic is over. We must take responsibilities for our lives.”

Aregbesola, therefore, charged Nigerians to go about their festive period with caution saying, that coronavirus pandemic is still very much on.

“The country can’t afford to return to when the dreaded virus was at its peak in the country and Nigerians should not lower their guards at this point that cases are being recorded on a daily basis.”

“Coronavirus is still very much with us. We can’t afford to return to when the virus was at its peak in the country. That is why we must observe social distance and we use our face masks always. Cases are still being recorded every day,” he warned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…