Nigerians forced to subscribe to highest bouquet on pay TV platforms ― TSTV boss

Managing Director TSTV, Dr Bright Echefo has said many Nigerians are forced to subscribe to the highest bouquet on other pay TV platforms because few channels of their choice have been strategically listed in the highest bouquet.

He added that Nigerians can now watch local and international television stations of their choices with the price per channel as low as one or two naira.

Echefo, who announced this in Abuja on Wednesday, said Nigerians also have the liberty to decide their own bouquet as against other pay TVs in the market that have fixed channels in a bouquet.

Bright said subscribers to TSTv also enjoy the liberty of pay as you go by pausing their subscription for any period of time they will be away from their homes.

He said the platform is bringing dynamism into the Paytv subscription with consideration of the economic reality amongst Nigerians.

Bright who said the industry poses a lot of challenges said the TSTv will navigate them to continue to provide Nigerians with high definition visuals that would enhance home entertainment experience.

