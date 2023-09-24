The Ilorin District Church Council of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has advised political leaders in the country to tackle problems facing Nigerian masses before venturing into external issues.

Speaking at the take-off of the 50th anniversary of the Ilorin District Church Council (IDCC) in Ilorin last Monday, the chairman of the council, Reverend John Owoeye, noted that Nigerians have great expectations from the government, which must be tackled first before solving other external issues.

“Nigerians are hungry and need food, which the government should tackle first. Other expectations of Nigerians include the fight against corruption, the provision of good road networks, water supply, electricity, and security.

“Nigerians have given their mandate to the leaders. It is now left for them to rule with the fear of God and provide the basic necessities of life that will make the people comfortable,” he said.

ECWA leader, stressed that the duty of the people is to pray for the success of their leaders and the advancement of the country, adding that, “Every Christian should know that they owe their leaders prayers and support, as taught in the Bible.”

“It is our belief that a new Nigeria is on the horizon, and through our collective prayers and actions, we can contribute to positive change,” he added.

Speaking on the golden jubilee celebration of the IDCC, the chairman noted that the church, which started small with three missionaries now has over 10 million members and 6,000 parishes all over the world.

“The event symbolises half a century of praises, liberty, holiness, and progress. However, the momentous occasion will honour the past and also pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

“This Golden Jubilee is a testament to our journey so far, but it’s also a call to action. We envision a future where IDCC continues to thrive and serve our community with even greater impact”, he said

“The celebration will be a moment of reflection, gratitude, and hope for IDCC members and attendees and that which signifies not only the rich history of the church, but also its commitment to a future filled with progress, unity, and unwavering faith.

“We will also use the celebration to pray for our country, Nigeria. Every Christian should know that he owes the leaders of his country prayers and support as taught in the Bible,” he said.





He, however, appealed to the Kwara State government to be fair to all religions, especially, in its educational policy concerning the wearing of hijab by female students in Christian schools, which he said were not taken over but granted aided by the government.

