Nigerians earning N250,000 monthly are poor, won’t pay tax — Oyedele

Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has said Nigerians earning N250,000 or less per month will be exempt from personal income tax under the newly signed tax reform laws.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Oyedele explained that the exemption is part of efforts to protect low-income earners and make the tax system fairer and more efficient.

He noted that the reforms, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, will take effect from January 2026.

According to Oyedele, the committee defined a poor household as one where two working adults earn a combined monthly income of around N250,000 to support a family of five — a benchmark that categorises Nigerians earning N250,000 monthly as low-income earners.

“If the earnings are about N250,000, they can take care of themselves. Of course, they are not going to have luxury, but at least they can take care of themselves. They are poor, and they shouldn’t pay taxes,” he said.

He added that the reforms won’t necessarily increase people’s income but will ensure that “nothing is taken from those who are already struggling.”

Oyedele stressed that the tax system has been restructured to be progressive, noting that while poor households will pay nothing, middle-income earners will see reduced rates, and those earning N2 million and above monthly — less than five percent of the population — will pay slightly more.

“We’ve eliminated taxes for the poor, reduced the burden on the middle, and only slightly increased it for the wealthy. That’s what fairness looks like,” he said.

He also stated that the focus of the reforms is not to raise tax rates but to boost compliance and close the wide gap in revenue collection, which currently stands at only 30 percent of Nigeria’s potential.

“Now we have the data. From your BVN, electricity bills, land purchases, bank accounts, and even your phone number, we can track economic activity. If you under-report, we’ll find out,” Oyedele warned.

He said closing even half of the current tax revenue gap could significantly boost government revenue without burdening citizens with higher taxes.

The reforms, he emphasised, are “pro-poor, pro-business, and pro-growth.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE