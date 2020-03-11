Nigerians drum up support for Sanusi, demand deposed Emir’s release

Latest News
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi
Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand the unconditional release of deposed Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi from exile.

Sanusi was dethroned on Monday by the Kano State government for alleged “total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor.”

Sanusi was reportedly banished to Loko in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and later to Awe town in the same state.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter, a microblogging social media platform are expressing their grievance over the continued detention of the deposed Emir. with the hashtag #FreeSanusiNow.

A Nigerian, @murtala_bajoga said: “You can’t embrace Boko Haram members and banish harmless people like Sanusi Lamido Sanusi into a bush in Nassarawa… This is not how to build a nation. Sanusi has left the throne for Kano, let him enjoy his Freedom. PMB #FreeSanusiNow.

Another user, @ajeromorgan said: “His voice stands for: Women tight in the north, abolition of the Almajiri system, quality education for all in the north etc. You can dethrone a man & wrestle him down in illegal detention. But unknown to you, you’re also amplifying his voice and glory. #EmirofKano #FreeSanusiNow”.

“You banish a national icon and give terrorists freedom, absurd. Do we have a government at all? #FreeSanusiNow,” Pathfinder Ayamba exclaimed.

Comments