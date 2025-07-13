Nigerians, churches groaning under economic pressure — Anglican Bishop

The Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Simeon Borokini, has expressed deep concern over the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, lamenting its severe impact on citizens and churches nationwide.

The Anglican Bishop stated this while delivering his charge at the first session of the 15th Diocesan Synod, with the theme “Trusting the God of Abundant Grace” held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Oda, in the Akure South Local Council Area of Ondo State.

Borokini noted that the economic hardship is not only affecting the daily lives of Nigerians but is also crippling the operations of many churches, saying the harsh economic realities have left many congregants struggling to meet financial obligations, including tithes and offerings.

According to the cleric, churches do not benefit from any form of government subvention and are solely dependent on the goodwill and contributions of members.

“Churches do not receive any form of financial subvention from the government. Our survival depends entirely on the offerings and donations from our members,” he said.

The Anglican Bishop, however, urged the government to improve the country’s economic situation. The harsh economic realities have left many church members struggling to meet their financial obligations, including support to churches.

He said, “When you are talking about the church, you cannot exclude the government because the composition of the government is the people, and it affects the members. I’m not talking about Anglican members alone but Christians all over.

“And especially, the church doesn’t get any subvention from the government; it is the little collections from the members, and if the money doesn’t circulate, if the members don’t have enough, the church will receive little. So it is affecting the church adversely.

“That is why we are saying that the economic situation of the country should be improved. If there are industries that enable gainful employment, I think the economy of the people will be improved and more people will donate to the church.”

While calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the economic downturn, Borokini urged President Bola Tinubu to focus more on policies that promote industrial development and job creation, especially for the youth.

He also commended the administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity and improving infrastructure, noting that while some progress has been made, more work needs to be done in areas such as employment generation and the fight against banditry and kidnappings.

The clergy appealed to President Tinubu to further intensify the campaign against banditry and kidnappings, Borokini maintained that the President deserved commendation following his assessment and performance in the last two years.

“We will commend him (Tinubu) for the foreign exchange, which is somehow stable. Also the insecurity, especially in the northern part where there is a reduction, maybe because of the Defence Minister and others in charge of security. There is a reduction in insecurity.

“Though we cannot give a 100 percent mark, to some extent, there is a little bit of reduction, and we also want to encourage them should still intensify the security network.

“Not only in the northern part, but all over the country, particularly the menace of herdsmen and kidnappers, because they serve as threats even to travellers and farmers.

“If the security situation is fully tackled, it will improve our economy, and food production will be available for the masses. So the idea of hunger in the land will reduce.

“On infrastructure, we want to commend the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike. Since he has assumed office with the backing of the president, there is a sort of facelift in Abuja, and we see many things in progress.

“Not only in Abuja but also in some parts of the country. Infrastructure should also be intensified so that it will make life easier for the general populace.

“Government should create more employment, especially for our graduates, because if they don’t have anything to do, like the Bible says, the devil finds work for idle hands.

“I’m not saying the government will find jobs for everybody, but they should try as much as possible to create some work that can engage some of our youth. So they should look in that direction.

“In our assessment, we give him 60 percent, and we expect him to still do more so that life will be easy for the generality of the populace.“