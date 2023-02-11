Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has said Nigerians cannot afford to make another electoral mistake with the choice of the next president in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Giwa who stated this while speaking with journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital, advised Nigerians not to make the same mistakes they made in 2015, urging them to vote for a competent president, regardless of where he comes from or his religious leaning.

According to him, it might be difficult for Nigeria to get out of the current doldrums if the electorate does not make the right choice on February 25, saying Nigerians must choose rightly in 2023 for the future of the country.

He recalled warning Nigerians in 2015 against voting for bad leaders but said the Nigerian people failed to heed his warning, hence the crises rocking the country due to a wrong decision.

Giwa who lamented over the fuel and currency shortages in the country said that those who brought in the APC are the ones kicking against the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said: “I warned the Nigerians, but they did not listen. When these people came up with the idea of redesigning the naira, I warned and said that it would spell doom for Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians allowed themselves to be deceived in 2015 and in 2019 by selfish politicians who have bad intentions to destroy the nation.

“We can now see what they have turned Nigeria into. People who work hard for their money can no longer have access to it in banks. This is due to bad leadership.

“Those who supported the move of redesigning our naira are the ones now castigating the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“All the policies implemented by APC since 2015 to date are anti-democratic. Should we talk about what we went through during COVID-19 lockdown, NIN registration, and so on?

He, however, warned that “Let me also warn Nigerians again as they prepare for another presidential election that if they make another mistake, they are going to pay for it.”





As regards the presidential candidates seeking the number one seat, Giwa said “the presidential race is between two old men, who I will describe as two thieves, but one is better than the other.”

“One will further enrich himself, family members, and hoodlums, while another will further enrich himself, family members, and the masses but will not perform as expected. So, it is now left to Nigerians to choose which one they prefer out of the two.”

“If I may say in all ramifications, we do not need elections. What we need is a referendum to determine the future of Nigeria. A good leader at this critical and difficult time will call off the election and find a way of bringing people together at a round table.”

