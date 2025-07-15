Nigerians bid farewell as ex-President Buhari laid to rest in Daura

The body of Nigeria’s late President Muhammadu Buhari has been laid to rest at his residence in his hometown of Daura.

The body arrived at Ummaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina at 2 PM and was received by President Bola Tinubu, who was accompanied by his son, Seyi Tinubu, and Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late President.

Following an official traditional parade for the late President at the airport, his body was transported in an ambulance to Daura.

According to Muslim rites, the late President was buried after the funeral prayer, which took place at 4:56 PM at the Helipad near his residence. The prayer was led by Sheikh Hassan Yusuf, the Chief Imam of Daura.

Amid tight security, thousands of mourners from across the country, including those from neighbouring Niger Republic, gathered to pay their last respects to the late President.

Daura witnessed another significant gathering in its history, as top officials filled the ancient town to mourn the death of its illustrious son.

Among the officials who attended the burial were Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Nigerian senators, members of the House of Representatives, and both current and former ministers.

Other dignitaries at the funeral included more than 20 state governors, emirs from various regions, including Aminu Ado Bayero of Kano, Bamalli of Zazzau, and the emir of Damagaram in Niger Republic, as well as thousands of citizens.

