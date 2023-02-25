By: Tijani Adeyemi, Abuja

The 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections commenced with the reported absence of INEC officials at various polling units in Mararaba, Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

As of 9.45 am, no INEC officials were present at about fifteen polling units visited by our correspondent.

A large crowd of voters who trooped out to cast their vote expressed dissatisfaction

about INEC, who could not keep to the 8.30 am scheduled for the commencement of the voting exercise.

Nigerian Tribute also observed that there was no security presence at various polling units visited

However, at the polling unit located at Jaiz bank (polling unit 148), INEC officials arrived at about 9.30 am to commence the conduct of the voting exercise.

Efforts were made to discover the cause of the delayed proof abortive as INEC officials declined to comment.

Also, several voters could not locate their polling units as they were seen moving from one polling unit to another.

Details and update later.

Interview with eligible voters at Mararaba Garage II. Mr Abubu Matthias, Mrs Sarah Abudu and Mrs Blessing Eselobo spoke with Taofeek Lawal about their experiences in 2015 and 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZUB5TQfVTC — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) February 25, 2023