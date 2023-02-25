By: Attahiru Ahmed, Gusau

In Zamfara state, at Maradun town, the headquarters of the Maradun local government area, Operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) were seen at polling units of Governor Bello Mattawale.

The Nigerian Tribune, visited one of the polling unit number 025 Kanwuri Bugabuga ward in Maradun town and gathered that there was a late arrival of election materials as voters turned out massively in the town.

It was gathered that as at 10am the election materials and officials were yet to start the election.

According to an agent of New Nigerian People Party(NNPP) met at the polling of Bugabuga 025 in Maradun town said people were at the voting centre as early as 7.30am waiting for the arrival of officials and materials.

Also,at Talata Mafara town there was late arrival of materials,voters were seen stranded at some polling units waiting for election materials, however in some polling units where the voting started, there was massive turnout of voters for the presidential and National assembly elections at Mafara town and its environs.