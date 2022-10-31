​Nigerian youths urged to stop abusing leaders, refrain from drugs

Pelican Valley CEO, Dr. Babatunde Adeyemo, has urged Nigerian youths to stop misdirected behaviours that can lead to destruction including abusing society’s leaders and the use of drugs and controlled substances.

While charging the youth not to look for quick answers to life goals but to first seem time-tested wisdom, experience, good manners and integrity that bring enduring success, he decried the brain drain that exist among the country’s youthful population.

​​ The ‘Poster Boy of Real Estate’ in Ogun State stated this shortly after he was presented with an award of ‘Icon of Humanity of The Year 2022 by Patriotic Youth Ambassadors of Nigeria (PYAN) executives led by its National President, Omobolaji Sanni.

Adeyemo commended the group for deeming him worthy of their honour and advised to pursue honour, integrity, patriotism, wisdom, experience and enterprising spirit in order to succeed in life, be role models and exemplary leaders to society.

“However, it is very unfortunate that the average Nigerian youth is not patient. They talk about revolution, revolution. I’m a revolutionist and I believe so much in revolution but revolution is meant to be systematic because if you had a drastic revolution and there is change in regime suddenly, which youth is going to take up the mantle of power?

“Is it the Yahoo Yahoo youths we have now? Is it the ‘japa’ youths? Is it the brain drain apostles? Is it the impatient youths who want to ride G – Wagon immediately and want to be like Pelican CEO within a year? Not knowing where we are coming from? Is it the drug addict generation?

“Average Nigerian youths take drugs, Shisha, Corolado under a disguise through concoction and mixtures? Don’t get me wrong, we have some of the best brains among our youths in Nigeria but how we retain them here is the big issue. The level of brain drain is scary and appalling.





“So, we are really in a sorry state. If you are looking for right young people with experience to take over, it is going to take time. It is not about bringing young people who are arrogant, who talk to elders and leaders anyhow. The irony is that most of us don’t know what we are doing, and that is why you hear some them say we want this and we don’t want that leader.”

Speaking earlier, Sanni said Adeyemo deserved the award bestowed to him, having been found to be “commendable, credible, courageous, creative, dynamic, energetic, exceptional, friendly, humble, inspiring, innovative, kindhearted, resourceful, reliable and man of positive reaction” in the way he conducts his life and real estate business.