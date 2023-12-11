According to the Guttmacher Institute, an estimated 456,000 unsafe abortions are done in Nigeria every year. This act of abortion is said to be rampant among the youths, which has led to untimely death, infertility, uterus damage, cervix damage just to mention a few.

Parents cause some of the reasons why Nigerian youths engage in abortion. Also, exposure to unsuitable content on TV, lack of attention, no proper communication between parents and children, not exposing them to Godly words at tender age, peer influence, rape, family background, to mention but a few

Abortion is not good and should be eradicated among the Nigerian youths.

To eradicate abortion, Nigerian youths should wait till they get married before engaging in sexual activities. Parents should ensure they give proper attention to the wellbeing of their children at tender ages so that when they grow up, they will not engage in wrong activities that could lead them to unwanted pregnancy.

Nigerian Health workers and other organisation should sensitise the youth about sex education.

The Nigeria government is really needed to find a way to punish healthcare workers who engage in performing abortions whether through selling of pills or injections.

Lawal Olasubomi, Ibadan

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…