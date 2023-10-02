The Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP), has felicitated with Nigerians on the auspicious occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary, saying Nigerian youths deserve true independence that is hinged on a desire for a new Nigeria.

The State Chairman, Pastor Dayo Ekong sent the congratulatory message through the statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya and made available to TRIBUNE ONLINE on Sunday.

According to her, “the young people remind us that there is hope”.

Though Nigeria is blessed with resources in abundance scattered across the nation, Pastor Dayo accused Nigerian leaders of mismanaging these resources.

“As dynamic and diverse as Nigeria is, we are bedevilled with failed institutions across Education, Judiciary, Legislature, Executive spheres. Shall we begin to talk about grave Insecurity issues that are hued in Kidnapping, Terrorism, Robbery and Instability?

“It is a burning shame that our youths contend with lack of enabling environment to progress. There is severe lack of employment opportunities, hence the Japa syndrome.

“However, these youths, the spine of Nigeria, chose to exemplify an enthusiasm and commitment to make a difference. They are standing up in a shared optimism for a better future for us all.

“Nigerian youths have been agitated enough to lay claim, and rightly so, to a true independence that is hinged on a desire for a new possible Nigeria. They are reinventing themselves to make a difference. It is a commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity.

“Their zest is infectious. It gives the confidence that they are striking a chord across our Nation and that the result is for the good of all,” the statement partly read.

