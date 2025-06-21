YOUTH MATTERS

Nigerian young innovator, Omole-Adebomi, selected for global Savvy Fellowship

'Yomi Ayeleso

A Nigerian innovator and tech visionary, Joshua Omole-Adebomi, has earned a coveted place in the globally renowned Savvy Fellowship Programme for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 30,000 applicants spanning 160 plus countries, Omole-Adebomi’s selection places him in an elite cohort representing less than 8% of total applicants.

The Savvy Fellowship is widely celebrated for its rigorous selection process and its mission to empower young, impact-driven entrepreneurs from around the world.

Designed to equip fellows with practical business skills and real-world mentorship, the program supports a new generation of global problem-solvers and changemakers.

Omole-Adebomi's selection into the programme reflects his unwavering commitment to innovation and his growing influence in Nigeria’s tech and entrepreneurial landscape.

Known for his forward-thinking mindset and creative approach to solving local challenges with scalable solutions, he continues to embody the qualities of a visionary leader with global relevance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: West Africa’s intra-regional trade remains stuck at 10% — Tinubu

Speaking on his selection, Omole-Adebomi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating,

“Being chosen for the Savvy Fellowship is both an honor and a responsibility. I am excited to connect with other global innovators and further develop solutions that address pressing challenges in our communities.”

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article Is the judiciary complicit as charged? Benue’s killing field…
Next Article Mercy Johnson shuts down health rumours, steps out for 68th UN Tourism CAF gala night

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×