Nigerian young innovator, Omole-Adebomi, selected for global Savvy Fellowship

A Nigerian innovator and tech visionary, Joshua Omole-Adebomi, has earned a coveted place in the globally renowned Savvy Fellowship Programme for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 30,000 applicants spanning 160 plus countries, Omole-Adebomi’s selection places him in an elite cohort representing less than 8% of total applicants.

The Savvy Fellowship is widely celebrated for its rigorous selection process and its mission to empower young, impact-driven entrepreneurs from around the world.

Designed to equip fellows with practical business skills and real-world mentorship, the program supports a new generation of global problem-solvers and changemakers.

Omole-Adebomi's selection into the programme reflects his unwavering commitment to innovation and his growing influence in Nigeria’s tech and entrepreneurial landscape.

Known for his forward-thinking mindset and creative approach to solving local challenges with scalable solutions, he continues to embody the qualities of a visionary leader with global relevance.

Speaking on his selection, Omole-Adebomi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating,

“Being chosen for the Savvy Fellowship is both an honor and a responsibility. I am excited to connect with other global innovators and further develop solutions that address pressing challenges in our communities.”