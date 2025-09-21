Nigerian varsities should be offering herbal medicine as course — UNIBEN DVC

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Buniyamin Adeshina Ayinde, has emphasized the need for universities in Nigeria to begin offering herbal medicine as a full academic course.

He made this call while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 South-West Nigeria Awards, organised by Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom, in partnership with the South-West Nigeria Excellence Awards, held at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Oyo State.

Speaking on the topic “Our Natural Medicine: The Prospects, Red Flags, and Solutions,” Professor Ayinde stated that introducing herbal medicine as a four-year degree course in Nigerian universities would deepen knowledge of traditional medicine and promote its acceptance among the Nigerian population.

“Having herbal medicine as a structured, academic course will allow for scientific study, proper documentation, and wider acceptance. Many Nigerians already use herbal remedies, but formal education will increase both safety and effectiveness,” he noted.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Marian Akran, Head of Programmes, Africa, Global Skills Hub UK, described the South-West Nigeria Excellence Awards (SNEA) as:

“A prestigious regional recognition initiative established to honour individuals and institutions that demonstrate outstanding achievement and service across various sectors in Southwestern Nigeria.”

She explained that the awards were founded in 2011 by Honey Olawale, Director of Global Skills Hub, UK, in collaboration with a coalition of respected media practitioners, all sharing a vision to promote excellence, integrity, and social impact in the region.

“Since its inception, SNEA has stood out for its merit-based approach to recognising excellence,” Akran stated. “Award recipients are selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process overseen by a panel of respected journalists and professionals.”

“This commitment to transparency and credibility has helped the awards gain significant trust and influence in the public sphere. Honorees have spanned a wide range of fields, including public service, academia, law enforcement, philanthropy, cultural advocacy, peacebuilding, and faith leadership.”

Dr. Akran further noted that beyond the awards ceremony, SNEA aims to inspire a culture of excellence and accountability by spotlighting individuals who embody the values of professionalism, civic responsibility, and positive social influence.

“It is not only a celebration of achievement, but also a platform for encouraging ethical leadership and civic engagement in the Southwest region,” she concluded.