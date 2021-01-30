Nigerian-US based doctor donates COVID-19 Bio-Safety machine to Anambra

Dr. Leo Egbujiobi, a Nigerian-US based medical practitioner, has donated a life saving medical equipment to the government of Anambra State to facilitate the curbing of the COVID-19 pandemic the country is facing currently.

Egbujiobi, a Cardiologist practising in the United States, reports say, had earlier donated a Biosafety level 2 cabinet machine for the testing of coronavirus patients to the Anambra State Government.

The sophisticated COVID-19 testing machines were received by the Secretary to the Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, on behalf of Governor Willie Obiano, during the official handover in Awka, in Anambra State recently.

Chukwulobelu,while speaking, during the handover ceremony, noted that Ndi Anambra in Diaspora had been very supportive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state, expressing the state government’s appreciation to Dr. Egbujiobi and his wife Bridget Egbujiobi for thinking home and donating equipment that would benefit his people.

He further stated that Anambra State had activated a mega PCR COVID-19 testing Laboratory at Amaku Centre, in the state while noting that the Biosafety machine would as well support the efficiency of the testing facility.

Meanwhile, daughter to the philanthropic medical doctor, Ms. Nneka Colleen Egbujiobi, a lawyer by profession, who is also based in US, had cheered and applauded the philanthropic donations of her father for his support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Nneka, who is the president of the Dr Ikenna Ihim’s COVID-19 AID Operations, in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed heartfelt gratification for the sacrifices which her father, Dr. Egbujiobi had been making to support humanity and especially the people of Anambra State.

