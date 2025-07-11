Nigerian universities hit 300 as NUC approves new varsity for Ebonyi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Friday issued a letter of recognition for the new Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering, Ezza, Ebonyi, to the state Governor, Mr Francis Nwifuru.

The approval for the take-off of the university by the Commission has brought the number of approved universities in Nigeria to 300. Out of this figure, 69 are state-owned. Ebonyi State now has three state-owned universities.

Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, while presenting the letter of recognition of the university to the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Patricia Obila, who represented Governor Nwifuru, warned that the institution must be operated within the relevant guidelines and standards set by the Commission.

Ribadu also noted that the Commission would undertake a resource verification visit to the university to enable it to assess the facilities and faculties available before the admission of students.

He promised that the Commission would continue to support the university in achieving its objectives.

He commended the Ebonyi State Government’s commitment to educational development, technological innovation, and youth empowerment.

“This is not just about adding to the number of universities, but about creating a world-class institution that will drive research, innovation, and industry collaboration in the aerospace sector,” Ribadu said.

He said that the newly licensed university would focus on aeronautics and aerospace engineering, addressing Nigeria’s growing need for homegrown expertise in aviation and related technologies.

Ribadu emphasised the importance of maintaining academic integrity, curriculum standards, and collaboration with industry leaders.

“The National Universities Commission will continue to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure that the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering, as a university, attains its full potential.

“We expect that it will adhere strictly to the guidelines set forth for quality assurance, curriculum development, and the overall management of academic programmes,” he said.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, explained that the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering was a specialised institution that would equip Nigerians with the necessary skills in aviation technology and engineering within the state and the continent.

Obila said it would also create jobs and opportunities for its citizens in a high-demand global sector.

“Every university has its own discipline. By the time we open this university, it will help our people to be trained in that direction too.

“This is specifically for aeronautic training and the others. That is why we deem it necessary to open that area because we have a lot of talent in that area that we need to tap. We are assuring you by the time we start, we will be the first.”

