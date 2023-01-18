Nigerian-Turkish varsities’ alumni donates to orphanages in Edo, Delta

A group of Nigerians under the aegis of the Association of Alumni of Turkish Universities (Türkiye Old Boys Association) has donated various food and other items to some motherless homes and orphanages in Edo and Delta states.

The beneficiaries are Eghosa Orphanage in Benin-City, Edo State, Little Saints Orphanage in Warri and the Motherless Babies Home of the Little Lilies of the Most Holy Trinity Foundation, Okwe near Asaba, Delta State.

According to a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Orugboh, who is the group’s activity coordinator in Delta State, the gesture which was to share the joy of the Christmas and New year celebrations was not to impress anybody but to complement various efforts by spirited individuals to make life meaningful to the vulnerable.

Orugboh harped on the generally unfriendly economic situation in the country, saying that there was an urgent need for Nigerians to reinvent the culture of caring for others no matter how little they have.

At Eghosa Orphanage in Benin City, the Edo State coordinator, Dr Peter Ogundigie of the Igbinedion University, commended the founders and workers at orphanages, saying that God is always pleased with those who offer humanitarian services and give parental care to children who had none.

The founder and worldwide coordinator of the group, Germany-based journalist and author, Friday Agbonlahor and Dr Ogundigie disclosed that the donation to the orphanages was just a gesture of love, adding that the Turkish universities alumni across Nigeria had resolved to increase the donations in future.

Agbonlahor, who also initiated the philanthropic dimension to the socio-cultural programme of the Turkish universities’ alumni in Nigeria noted that members of the groups just a decade old and has active members spread around the country and other parts of the world.

