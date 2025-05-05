Nigerian trumpeter set to reattempt GWR to champion music education

With unwavering resolve and a deep passion for music, Nigerian trumpet virtuoso and influencer Joshua Olusanya is set to make a second attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon trumpet playing.

The event, scheduled for 9–10 May 2025 at Terra Kulture in Lagos, is more than just a test of stamina—it is a statement of advocacy for music education and the often-overlooked contributions of instrumental musicians.

Joshua’s upcoming challenge will see him play the trumpet continuously for over 24 hours, showcasing not only his exceptional skill but also his endurance, discipline, and commitment to the craft.

This reattempt follows a previous effort that, while unsuccessful, strengthened his determination to push forward and highlight the significance of music in cultural and educational development.

“My mission goes beyond breaking a record,” Joshua explained. “I aim to advance music education, promote the value of instrumental musicians, and inspire a new generation of music lovers. Remember, your dreams are worth fighting for.”

The trumpet marathon will feature a dynamic repertoire, including classical, contemporary, jazz, and Afrobeat compositions—reflecting both Joshua’s versatility and Nigeria’s rich musical heritage. Audiences can expect a captivating display of musical storytelling and technical brilliance across genres.

More than just a personal achievement, Joshua’s record attempt is rooted in a broader vision: to encourage support for music education and create space for instrumentalists whose contributions are vital yet often undervalued in the entertainment industry.

His efforts seek to elevate their role in shaping the future of the sector.

In preparation for the feat, Joshua has undergone months of rigorous training, both musically and physically, to build the resilience required for such an intense performance.

His dedication underscores the discipline and hard work that often go unseen in the world of instrumental music.

Organisers are working closely with medical professionals, music educators, and technical experts to ensure the event meets international standards and provides a safe, enriching experience for both the performer and the audience.

The event is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the country and beyond, positioning Lagos as a vibrant hub for artistic excellence and innovation.

