Nigerian Troops kill several bandits, rescue kidnapped victims in Kastina, Zamfara States ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Sunday, said that in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to end all insurgents activities in the Country, the gallant troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under OPERATION ACCORD have killed scores of bandits and criminal elements of the Boko Haram/ Islamic West Africa Province Terrorist fighters in Kastina and Zamfara States respectively.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, Thursday foiled armed bandits attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It revealed that during the encounter, six bandits were killed while several others escaped with gunshots wounds of various degrees.

It added that similarly on Friday, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops at Dunya village in Danmusa Local Government Area, Troops successfully arrested suspected bandits informers/ collaborators and the suspects were currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

The statement further explained that in a related development, the Troops conducted cordon and search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa Local Government Area.

According to it, “in the process, several bandits escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops recovered four motorcycles while in the same vein, Troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested six bandits.

Items recovered from the bandits, according to the statement include one fabricated AK 47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and charms.

It added that in a related development, on Friday following intelligence reports about bandits action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area and in the process, two bandits were killed during a shoot out.

According to it, relatedly, on the same day, following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest few kilometres ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Troops immediately mobilized to the area and in the process, three armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshots wounds and one locally-made gun was recovered.

“Furthermore, on 27 June 20, following credible intelligence about a kidnap incident at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau by bandits on four motorcycles, Troops swiftly moved to the area and successfully rescued two kidnapped victims.

“A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered. Troops further dominated the area as an effort to rescue other kidnapped victims have been intensified.

It added further that on the same based on credible intelligence, Troops embarked on clearance operation along with bandits water point at the fringes of the mountain between Gummi and Tambuwal Local Government Areas of Sokoto State and that the operation led to the neutralization of one bandit and recovery of five cell phones, cutlasses, some quantities of Indian hemp and ₦60,000 cash.

The statement said that the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulated the gallant Troops for their dexterity, professionalism and encouraged them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of armed bandits in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices… Read Full Story

We’re Not Responsible For Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday… Read Full Story

Deliver Edo, Ondo, Buhari tasks APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the marching order to reclaim Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following its recent flipping to… Read Full Story

Adam’s Second Fall On The Eve Of EdoEN Election

SINCE its formation, the various political tendencies that came together under the aegis of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have found it difficult to evolve as a compatible ideological whole. Critics of the party have levelled a charge that APC was hurriedly put together to grab power and was consequently… Read Full Story

Edo, Ondo Elections: Whither The Opposition Parties?

In February this year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘sanitised its register by retaining only 18 political parties. A total of 74 parties were axed by the commission as empowered by extant laws. The exercise came against the complaints from many quarters on the huge number of parties in… Read Full Story

Ajimobi: Last Supper With A Sanmonri, Constituted Into Authority

UNLIKE my wont, words failed me repeatedly this morning. Ever imagine billows of smoke failing to sprout out of the blacksmith’s forge? Or the canary suddenly failing to spit its melodious rhythm? But that has been my abiding forte in the last one hour or so. Writing, cancelling, rewriting, erasing, rewording and cancelling… Read Full Story

ONDO GOV ELECTION: Who Gets The Ticket In PDP?

AS the October 10 governorship election draws near in Ondo state, the people of the state are gearing up and studying political events in the state, it is apparent that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working hard to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a good fight in the election and take over power in the state… Read Full Story

FAAN Holds Dry Run Airport Simulation Exercise At Lagos, Abuja Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos… Read Full Story