Nigerian Tribune reporter wins maiden Nigeria Media Idol

Nigerian Tribune entertainment editor(Friday Treat), Mr Rotimi Ige, has emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Media Idol.

Rotimi, who contested with other nine journalists, went home with the cash prize of N250,000 and 10 packs of Bigi products.

The first runner up got a cash prize of N150,000 while the second runner up smiled to the bank with N100,000.

The entertainment reporter thrilled the audience with his first appearance on ‘Olufunmi’ by Style Plus.

Ige, who on the winning appearance, amazed the audience with his sonorous voice and confidence on the song “African Queen” by 2face.

Nigerian Media Idol is an initiative of Rite Foods Nigeria Limited showcasing journalists’ musical talents with rewarding benefits.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Nigerian Tribune wins maiden Nigeria Media Idol

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Nigerian Tribune wins maiden Nigeria Media Idol

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…