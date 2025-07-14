Nigerian Tax Reform Acts 2025:Taxing the fruits, not the seed —NESG

The signing into law, four landmark tax reform bills on June 26, 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, laying the groundwork for a more transparent, efficient, and pro-growth tax system, has elicited commendations from various quarters. In this piece, JOSEPH INOKOTONG highlights the position of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The 2025 Nigerian Tax Reform Acts have continued to gain acceptance across the broad spectrum of the nation’s society, although implementation of the law has not started yet.

The latest on the list of those in support of the new tax laws is the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). In its current publication, the Nigerian economy think-tank chronicled the past sordid tax laws in the country, detailing what necessitated the reforms, and the benefits of the new laws to Nigerians.

The NESG highlighted that Nigeria has long grappled with persistent fiscal challenges: low tax revenues, a large informal sector, inefficient tax collection systems, and an overdependence on volatile oil income. It noted that the country’s complex tax system and low tax-to-GDP ratio keep it behind many of its African peers, restricting critical investments in infrastructure, health, and education.

To address these enduring issues, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in July 2023. Chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, the committee was tasked with achieving the primary objective of enhancing revenue collection efficiency, ensuring transparent reporting, and promoting the effective utilisation of tax and other revenues to boost citizens’ tax morale, foster a healthy tax culture, and drive voluntary compliance.

The committee’s work followed a phased strategy: quick wins within 30 days to fix immediate inefficiencies, critical reforms within six months to overhaul key systems, and one-year Implementation phase to roll out structural revenue measures aimed at raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 percent without hampering growth.

The 2025 tax reforms mark a major step forward in Nigeria’s fiscal evolution. For individuals, especially low-income earners, the reforms offer relief through exemptions on wages, essential goods, and job-loss compensation. For small businesses, reduced tax levies, including income and withholding taxes, are expected to ease compliance burdens and stimulate growth. Larger businesses will benefit from input tax credits, though they must meet stricter compliance requirements.

Meanwhile, the restructured Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, digitalisation of tax processes, and stronger oversight mechanisms aim to boost efficiency and public trust. Ultimately, these reforms promise a more equitable, efficient, and transparent tax system—provided implementation is timely, inclusive, and firmly rooted in transparency and accountability.

The NESG pointed out that despite these well-intentioned goals, the reform bills ignited widespread debate. Southern states like Lagos and Rivers opposed proposals to centralise VAT collection and revise revenue-sharing formulas, citing fears of losing control over locally generated funds.

Conversely, several Northern states expressed concern that derivation-based sharing could reduce their allocations and deepen regional inequality. The controversy centred on the new VAT revenue-sharing formula. Under the revised model, allocations are based on where goods and services are consumed. Northern states, through the Governors Forum, argued this could disadvantage them, as it ties revenues more closely to consumption levels, potentially widening existing disparities.

Beyond state-level concerns, private sector players also raised concerns about the proposed Development Levy and new excise taxes on services, warning of rising costs for consumers and economic stagnation. Informal sector groups and SMEs feared stricter compliance mandates—such as e-invoicing and digital audits—would impose heavy burdens.

Civil society organisations cautioned against introducing these reforms amid high inflation and poverty levels, warning that without transparency, these reforms could worsen hardship.

The NESG said the broader controversy stemmed from fears of state-level revenue loss, higher costs for citizens and businesses, enforcement hurdles, and low public trust in government spending. It stressed that while many agreed that reform is urgently needed, there were still concerns about how fairly and effectively it would be implemented.

After nearly two years of drafting, consultations, and legislative engagement, President Tinubu signed into law four landmark tax reform bills on June 26, 2025—laying the groundwork for a more transparent, efficient, and pro-growth tax system.

According to the NESG, the objectives of the new tax laws together, aim to simplify the tax system, broaden the base, protect vulnerable groups, and improve tax collection and accountability.

In specific terms, the newly enacted tax reform laws pursue several policy, institutional and economic goals.

It seeks to increase domestic revenue mobilisation, thereby raising Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 percent within five years, reducing reliance on oil revenue and debt financing.

The laws aim to simplify and harmonise the tax system by merging fragmented tax laws into a coherent framework and make compliance easy for individuals and businesses.

Modernise Tax Administration: The law establishes the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) with the mandate to collect and account for all revenues accruing to the federation. In addition, the digitalisation of all aspects of tax administration aims to improve efficiency and curb leakages.

Enhance Transparency and Taxpayer Confidence: It introduces a Tax Tribunal and Tax Ombudsman to resolve disputes and protect taxpayer rights.

Promote Fairness and Equity: The laws exempt essentials like food and medicine from VAT. Also, simplify compliance for micro and small businesses earning under N50 million annually.

Strengthening Intergovernmental Coordination: The laws set up a Joint Revenue Board to align federal, state, and local tax policies. Also, revise

revenue-sharing mechanisms to reward productivity while preserving equity. They support economic competitiveness and growth; lower compliance costs to attract investment.

READ ALSO: New tax laws set to simplify tax system, protect vulnerable groups — NESG