Chioma Nnadi has officially been announced as the first black female editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom by a Nigerian Father and a Swiss-German mother, the Nigerian fashion journalist started her journalistic career writing for different magazines in the city of London.

In 2010, she moved to the United States to work for Vogue, where Nnadi currently runs the US site, co-hosts the podcast and is one of the magazine’s star writers. Nnadi continued trailing the journalistic path at Vogue and now, at the age of 44, has the impressive title of ‘editor-in-chief’ to show for it.

“As a Black woman, but also as a biracial woman, how I view the world is also how I see it – through a lens that is influenced by my background, by where I live, and by having parents from different cultures and having to move between these culture.” she said speaking after the revelation of her promotion.

Nnadi intends to move back to London shortly in preparation for her new job.

As the Editor-in-chief of one of the most prestigious fashion magazines in the world, Nnadi is saddled with great responsibility but Nnadi expresses her acceptance of the challenge with a broad, celebratory smile.

