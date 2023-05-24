To produce professionals and sharpen their skills as well as proficiency in various fields, admission officials from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) have come to Nigeria to woo students to come and study in the university.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, the Dean of Business School of Ghana, Prof Justice Bawole said it is not only that Nigeria has a huge population of youths, the people of the country are lovers of quality education.

He said UGBS is one of the world-class universities where they can access such quality training and become leaders in their chosen fields.

According to him, UGBS is a premier business school in West Africa offering quality teaching, research and community services that expose students to best global practice in various fields of the economy.

Bawole, who spoke online at the event, said UGBS is not only a conducive learning environment and competent lecturers, it also has many international students from across the globe.

He disclosed that among them are Nigerians, who are today leaders in their chosen careers in and outside Nigeria.

He recalled that when he was the Head of Department of Public Administration in the university, 12 per cent of students were from Nigeria but now the number has declined due to some factors.

“So, we want more Nigerians to come and study in our school. We have day and weekend programmes. And our programmes include Master of Business Administration in various specialisations such as accounting, marketing, health services, finance, human resources management, information services management and so forth. And our fees and payment schedules are both friendly,” he explained.

In his own remark, the Ghana Consulate-General in Lagos, Samanta Gifty Bukari said Ghana takes Nigeria as senior, hence the reason it always wants many Nigerians to come and study in Ghana to share knowledge and experiences.

She said there are lots of things including education and trade that each country could benefit from each other.

Bukari, who spoke on sight, said he observed that international students including Nigerians are always excited when they come to Ghana to study.





She said this would be because of the rich knowledge and beat global practices they are been exposed to in the school.

Giving insight into the school, the International Students Recruitment Officer, University of Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Yaw Dankwa, said UGBS, which is 61 years old, is specially designed to produce graduates that will significantly make an impact in both local and global economies.

He said this ideal is what set the school ahead of other business schools in sub-Saharan Africa and will not relent in doing so.

