Nigerian students vow to deliver Peter Obi with 10 million votes

Students under the umbrella body of Students Obi-Datti Network (SON), have vowed to deliver the Labour Party [LP] presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, with 10 million votes during the 2023 presidential election.

They made the vow recently at the inauguration of South East Zonal and States executive members of SON in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Student structure comprises current and former executives of students/youth leaderships from the various Departments and Faculty on campus, Students Union Government (SUG), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), NAPS, NACES and NYP.

Others include student/youth leadership from religious organisations like CYON, Anglican Youth Fellowship, Scripture Unions, Pentecostal Students Fellowship, Muslim Students Fellowship and Student leadership of Club/Volunteers Organisations (Kegite, Rotracts, Environmental Union.

Speaking on the inauguration which attracted students from the universities, polytechnics, Colleges of Education and other higher institution of learning across the five states of the zone; Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi, the SON national coordinator, Comrade Kenneth Okeke, said that Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed’s aspiration had taken Nigeria by storm.

He added that the ‘OBIdients’ students are 100 percent prepared to mobilise 10 million votes from the SON structure across geopolitical zones, states, local government areas, wards and at the polling unit level.

He said that the purpose of setting up SON in all the states of the federation and school campuses is to have foot soldiers who would be spreading the message of hope and redemption which Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed represent.

According to the coordinator, “we are poised in deepening the conversation of domesticating the deployment and penetration of SON, in the tertiary institutions through voters’ education, booth to booth mobilisation; awareness and sensitisation campaign in all the polling units within and around campuses across the nation.

“Our resolve to support the OBI-DATTI agenda is born out of the consistency between his words and his antecedence while holding sway as governor of Anambra State and his intellectual disposition towards the challenges facing Nigeria.

He noted that similar inauguration will be carried out in the other remaining five geopolitical zones of the country to ensure a landslide victory for the Obi-Datti ticket, come February 25th, 2023.

The keynote speaker at the event, Mr Chinedu Idigo, who also administered the oath of office to the newly inaugurated members of the support group, said that the Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed aspiration had become the biggest movement in the history of Nigeria since independence.

He said the movement had changed Nigeria’s political equation and landscape at the moment.

He charged the executives not to compromise their responsibilities while discharging their duties at their various states of origin.

A member of the new executive from Ebonyi State, Comrade Ugochukwu Joshua Dike, who spoke on behalf of others, promised that they would not let the trust and responsibility that had been entrusted to them down.





Certificates of membership were issued to all the newly inaugurated executives during the event.

The event was graced by thousands of Labour Party faithful across the South East Geo-Political Zone.