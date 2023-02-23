A meeting of the national stakeholders or the Nigerian students’ communities has just endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming Saturday’s election.

This decision was taken after an intensive meeting which ended Thursday evening in Abuja.

The students’ stakeholders said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be trusted in the management of student affairs and human capital development.

In a statement signed by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Umar Barambu, National Secretary, Vice President, the National Vice President Special Duties, Usman Kankia, NANS Senate President, NAUS President, NAPS President, NANCES President, MSS President, Vice President of Northern Students Union Government and Foundation of Christian Students among others, said Tinubu’s track records is unbelievable.

The statement said: “By the magnitude of infrastructure revolution under his leadership we can trust him,

By evidence of his campaigns and consultations, from party primaries to candidature, we accept his capabilities and capacity to lead Nigeria.

“As a result of his mentorship and human capacity development, the hopes of a boy child/ girl Child /students achieving their dreams and lifetime ambition remain realistic.

“By proofs of creative models of funding in times of LG financial crisis, revenue shortfalls and political arm twisting, his ingenuity and robust team of players and multi-ethnic cabinet assures us of his innovative ability to terminate strikes and transform the education sector.

“In this regard and recognition of the roles played in the unity of the National Students Body and resolution of ASUU/ASUP crisis.

“It is our firm resolve to address and present our decision that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU is hereby endorsed and chosen as our only and preferred candidate for the Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 election.”