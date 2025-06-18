Nigerian students’ responses to our career paths drive encouraging — UNICEF

As part of efforts to address youth unemployment in Nigeria, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the Unilever Nigeria Plc have stepped up actions geared towards the production of future-ready and fit-for-purpose graduates by the Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

To this end, the two organisations have increased tempo on their career paths drive programme training students with requisite skills and knowledge that will make them economically relevant after graduation.

They were at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, on Tuesday, June 17, for a one-day career and self-skills development programme , tagged: ‘Future Unilever Campus Ambassadors Program (FUCAP)’.

UNILAG is said to be one of the 20 universities and polytechnics in the country selected for the training, and Tuesday’s event was the second edition organised for the students of the institution. Thousands of them from across disciplines were in attendance.

Three million youths nationwide are the target but about 700,000 of them are expected to have been adequately equipped with the skills in focus for the project by the year 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Southwest Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere expressed delight about the progress achieved through the programme in the last two years it debuted, saying the students’ responses across beneficiary schools is encouraging.

According to her, UNICEF partnership with Unilever Nigeria through FUCAP is rooted in one shared goal-helping young Nigerians, especially learners to make smooth, successful leap from learning to earning.

“And in less than two years, no fewer than 600,000 young Nigerians have already been impacted- with training, mentorship, and career-building opportunities the career paths drive offered.

“UNILAG students for example, have been at the forefront-leading, innovating and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

“We should know that FUCAP isn’t just about skills, but about belief in the talent, resilience, and leadership of young Nigerians,” she noted.

While commending the high response of students to the scheme, Lafoucriere urged them to be more alive to every bit of the programme.

She said, “Whether you are stepping into a CV clinic, pitching a WASH innovation idea, or exploring internship pathways, know that it’s about you unlocking the next chapter of your story.

“UNICEF is proud to stand with you, and we shall continue to work to open doors, build bridges and help ensure that your ideas and ambitions translate into a real-world impact.”

Shedding light into the programme, UNICEFs’ Skill Development specialist, Mr. Bharat Kundra, highlighted why youths must have to possess skills beyond what formal education can offer in this changing world.

According to him, the world is changing and so also the knowledge and skills needed for people to remain relevant and competitive in the emerging market.

Kundra in an interview with Tribune Online, pointed out that UNICEF Nigeria is doing all it could through various youth-focused programmes to equip them with knowledge and skills that will enhance their formal education and expose them to opportunities in the world of work, now and in the future.

He said one of such initiatives is the partnership with Nigeria Unilever on FUCAP with a focus on students on campuses.

He explained that FUCAP is designed to enable participants gain insights into 21st-century skills needed for both local and global job markets.

He listed those skills to include but not limited to effective communication, collaboration and teamwork, critical thinking, networking, digital and financial literacy, and emotional resilience.

While acknowledging that youth unemployment is one of the biggest challenges of this Century not only in Nigeria but globally, including the medium-income nations, Kundra declared that youths as agents of change must have to be well-prepared to bring solutions to societal challenges.

He noted that even though only 20 universities and polytechnics out of more than 200 tertiary schools in the country are covered for now under the programme, many more schools would be reached subsequently.

He, therefore, urged youths to acquire those skills, and take initiative, explore opportunities, share ideas and be optimistic, saying doing so would enable them to have a secure future.

On her part, the HR and Employer Brand Project specialist, Unilever Nigeria, Oreoluwa Dina, also stressed the importance of youths acquiring those skills to thrive in the workplace and be self-sustaining in their respective endeavours.

According to her, Unilever realizes that paid jobs opportunities have substantially dwindled not only in Nigeria but across the globe, hence the company’s partnership with UNICEF to expose the young ones, especially in schools to skills and knowledge that will help them translate well from school to workplaces.

While noting that Unilever is passionate about FUCAP, she disclosed that participants, who could demonstrate most of the skills in focus, have the opportunities to get jobs or do internship programs with the company.

In her own remarks, the vice-chancellor, UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Foluso Lesi, also acknowledged the need for youths to be well-prepared for the future.

She noted that the agenda of the university apart from carrying out cutting-edge research activities and community engagements is to produce future-ready graduates.

According to her, we can’t be talking about addressing problems of now and the future without empowering the young ones-our students- and also the faculty members with soft skills needed to successfully navigate the challenges.

“That is our dream in Unilag- to enable our students and faculty members to be able to identify challenges and solve them,” the VC stressed.

She commended the organizers for choosing UNILAG as one of the beneficiary institutions, saying the impact of the programme would go beyond participants.

Some of the students who are part of the volunteers under the scheme also told Tribune Online that the training and exposure offered by the programme would deeply enhance their studies.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

