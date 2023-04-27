Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said buses conveying Nigerian students from conflict-ridden Sudan have continued their journey after a stop following some logistic reasons.

Recall one of the affected students, who did not disclose her identity, had claimed the drivers discontinued the journey owing to lack of funds.

“Before we started this journey, we experienced different things. Can you believe that we have been stuck in this desert for 5 hours? We don’t know the situation we are in.

“We don’t have water. Our money has finished. Can you imagine? The drivers said they are not moving their buses because they have not been paid. We are stuck in the desert. We don’t have anything. We don’t even know where we are. We are in an unknown location and in a very big danger,” the source disclosed.

But, in a swift response, the NiDCOM boss said she contacted the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the matter has been resolved.

“I have just spoken to @nemanigeriadg. He confirmed the buses have continued their Journey and said whatever issues have been resolved,” she tweeted.

Just spoke to @nemanigeria . They have started moving again. Whatever issues they have has been resolved https://t.co/XoHmpuPHfE — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 27, 2023

