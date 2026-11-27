THE Nigerian equities market shed more than N7 trillion in market capitalisation this week as investors sold shares to reposition portfolios ahead of the landmark listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Market capitalisation fell from a peak of N165.1 trillion reached in late October to N158.42 trillion as of November 25, 2026, according to trading data. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) struggled around the 250,000-point mark amid multi-trillion-naira outflows driven by both institutional and retail investors.

The sell-off intensified after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the ceding of $2 billion worth of shares for the refinery’s initial public offering (IPO). The offering, finalised at the end of October, attracted subscription orders worth over N6.4 trillion against an issue size of just over N2.1 trillion. The shares are set to list on December 1 at an IPO price of N525 each.

Investors unable to secure full allocations have been liquidating existing holdings, particularly in blue-chip banking and industrial stocks, to free capital for the new listing. Pension fund administrators (PFAs) and index trackers are also expected to rebalance portfolios to accommodate the refinery, which is projected to rank among the largest single listings on the NGX with a valuation of about N65.2 trillion.

“There’s a rush to buy the new stock as PFAs and index trackers need to reduce position sizes in legacy banking and industrial stocks to limit tracking error,” market analysts noted.

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The decline was not entirely systemic. Dangote Cement shares fell nearly 10 percent in key sessions after the company suspended plans for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange. Mid-cap consumer non-cyclicals and insurers also featured prominently among daily losers, pointing to strategic capital reallocation rather than broad-based panic.

High interest rates have added pressure. With the Central Bank of Nigeria maintaining the Monetary Policy Rate at 23 percent, fixed-income instruments continue to compete for limited naira liquidity, encouraging some investors to raise cash ahead of the listing.

Despite the correction, technical indicators remain supportive of the longer-term uptrend. The ASI has delivered nearly 60 percent year-to-date gains. Key support is seen between 245,000 and 248,000 points, an institutional demand zone. The former breakout range of 255,000–258,000 points is now acting as resistance until liquidity from the listing returns to the market.

Declining volumes and deal counts during the sell-off suggest exhaustion rather than aggressive institutional distribution. Momentum oscillators have also eased from overbought levels.

Analysts expect increased volatility in tier-1 banking and industrial counters in the final sessions of November. Once the Dangote Refinery begins trading in early December, refunded oversubscription funds are likely to flow back into the broader market, potentially sparking a year-end relief rally in discounted blue-chip stocks.