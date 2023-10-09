Mr Ahonsi Unuigbe has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), effective from September 27, 2023, succeeding Mr Abubakar Mahmoud.

The shareholders of NGX also approved the appointment of Mr Jude Chiemeka as Executive Director and five non-executive directors, including Mrs Lilian Olubi, Mr Azubuike Okpalaoka, Dr Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki, Mr Sehinde Adenagbe, and Mrs Foluke Oyeleye. Other NGX transiting directors, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Mr Kamarudeen Oladosu, Mr Yomi Adeyemi, and Mr Seyi Osunkeye, also retired from the board.

Similarly, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) appointed Dr. Salamatu Suleiman as its new board chairman, effective September 30, 2023, succeeding Mrs Catherine Echeozo, who has retired.

Ms Ngozichukwuka Edozien has been appointed as the new board chairman of NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo), effective October 7, 2023, succeeding Erelu Angela Adebayo.

Commenting on these appointments, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, stated, “I am delighted to announce these pivotal changes in the leadership of our subsidiaries, NGX, NGX RegCo, and NGX RelCo.

The appointments of Mr Unuigbe, Dr Suleiman, and Ms Edozien represent a defining moment in our journey.

We have meticulously planned for this transition, and I have complete confidence that they will continue to uphold our tradition of excellence and steer our organisations towards even greater heights.

Mr Unuigbe, Dr Suleiman, and Ms Edozien bring a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of our industry’s dynamics.

Their track records in service delivery make them ideal leaders for these roles.

As we embark on a new chapter, we anticipate their contributions to be instrumental in realising NGX Group’s ambitious growth strategy.

Their expertise will unlock the full potential of our organisations and, in turn, benefit our valued investors and stakeholders”.





Dr Kwairanga also extended his sincere gratitude to Mr Mahmoud, Mrs Echeozo, Erelu Adebayo, and all the retired board members of the various subsidiaries for their enormous contributions and exceptional service.

He remarked, “Their dedication and invaluable expertise have been instrumental in the group’s journey, navigating through challenging economic and political landscapes.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation for their remarkable accomplishments, which have had a lasting impact on the development and resilience of our group.”

Also commenting on his appointment, Mr Unuigbe stated, “I am pleasantly honoured by this appointment and fully understand the enormous responsibility that this new role places on my shoulders.

Chairing this important board at this specific time in the Exchange’s evolution is both an opportunity and a call to service in building our market, economy, and nation.

The prevailing global economic fluctuations present some challenges that are, however, not insurmountable with our commitment and resourcefulness.

With the strong foundation laid by my predecessor, bringing about reforms and deepening policy frameworks that would help to strengthen the market for further growth and development are easily achievable.

I therefore seek the support and cooperation of all stakeholders towards placing this very important institution on an even stronger pedestal.

And specifically, I thank my predecessor, Mr. Mahmoud, for his exemplary stewardship of the Exchange.

Together with my fellow board members, we will continue to drive growth and innovation, inject new thinking and dynamics into our operations at the Exchange, democratise investment in the capital market, and unlock opportunities for investors.

This is a goal to which I will be wholly committed,” said Mr. Unuigbe assuredly.

