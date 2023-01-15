“Nigerian soldiers are the most underrated and underappreciated in world” — Reactions as Nigerians celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance day in style

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event celebrated every January 15 in honour and recognition of fallen heroes and gallant men and women of the Nigerian Army who paid the supreme price during the colour of defending the unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation.

The day is aimed at the sober reflection of the sacrifices and commitment of the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Army to their fatherland.

As the country celebrates the 2023 edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Nigerians of all calibres ranging from Celebrities, Politicians, and Public figures among other Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to pour encomiums on the men and women of the Nigerian Army.

In commemoration of the day, Popular Skitmaker, Cute Abiola who was a former Navy personnel described the Nigerian Army as brave men and women.

He wrote, “ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY! God be with our Brave soldiers as they fight against terror 🙏 I Salute the Strength and Commitment of our Brave Men and Women in the Nigerian Armed Forces and our Fallen Heroes who died in the line of duty. Thanks to The Armed Forces For making me a brave and disciplined Individual.

The Youth national youth leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dayo Israel wrote on Twitter, “Our flag doesn’t fly because of the wind that blows it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier that died protecting it- Unknown! On today’s Armed Forces remembrance day, I remember all our fallen Heroes, including my biological father, a fmr Group Capt in the Nig Airforce. To all our Gallant fallen Heroes, we do not take your service for granted. We thank you for your service.

A Twitter user, @Churchillnnobi Tweeted, “Nigerian soldiers remain the most underrated and underappreciated army in the world. As we mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, all I can say is, Thanks, for your service. Truly Appreciated.”

“And I’m proud to be a Nigerian, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men and women who died, who gave that right to me. Happy armed forces remembrance day. @HQNigerianArmy.” @TanimolaKolade Tweeted.

@Gideon4Nweke Tweeted, “AFRD. To all our heroes that died fighting for this nation, your Sacrifices shall not be in vain. To those in uniform serving today and to those who have served in the past, we honour you today and every day. Armed Forces Remembrance Day”

“Through the scorching heat of the day and the blistering cold of the Night, they are there, ever ready to safeguard our lives and properties.

We, Nigerians, appreciate you on this Armed Forces remembrance day and we will continue to Support Our Troops.” @MacnunuGiwa posted on Twitter.

@SanniShirama tweeted, “Happy armed forces Remembrance Day to all serving personnel and all fallen heroes. The land they fought for shall be healed and restored, may the soil bless them all in existence and ethereal heights.”



“Happy Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Nigeria 🇳🇬 We often forget just how much courage it takes to dreadfully defend everyone else while staking their own safety and the comfort of their loved ones. Every time a hero falls, we’re reminded,” @Ayantolamaximus tweeted.