Nigerian Single Window portal to boost investment inflow ― NIPC

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has disclosed that its initiative of a Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) will improve investment inflow into the country.

Speaking in Abuja, the Head, Corporate Services, Sabo Isiaku said SWIP was an “e-government initiative to facilitate easy entering into the Nigerian economy.

“SWIP offers one shop investment centre that automatically allows online application for business registration, documentation, fee payment, work review and tracking.”

He stated that there are efforts to integrate all agencies into the portal as they adopt e-government business initiative.

“The main idea is to integrate all government platforms into one service centre as a means of creating a conducive environment for doing business.

Isiaku noted that it was not enough for business Investment inflow to improve just on the wings of a large market factor, “it is important to be ready with all the answers when investors arrive.”

He insisted that with the change of doing business as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria has to be proactive in wooing investors.

