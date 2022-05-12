Nigerian scientists have achieved more in fighting hunger, creating jobs using biotech ― NABDA DG

The Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Mustapha Abdullahi has said that Nigerian scientists in placing Nigerian among the comity of nations using modern biotechnology to fight hunger create job opportunities for the populace.

Professor Abdullahi said this at the Modern Biotechnology and Biosafety Regulation Sensitization Workshop for NABDA’s Board Members held at NABDA headquarters in Abuja.

He said the benefits accrued from biotechnology are globally acknowledged and are varied as the vast scope of the technology dates back to the first, second and third-generation versions.

“Nigerian scientists in the field of Biosciences at this particular time in the history of the country are delighted that their nation is among the comity of nations on course in appreciation and application of modern Biotechnology research with all its potentials to improve the quality of life and create job opportunities for her people.

“Immense benefits derived from this technology are globally acknowledged and they are as varied as the vast scope of the technology itself dating back to the first, second and third generation versions.

He said global interest in the impact of Biotechnology, centres mainly on Food security, Health benefits as well as Environmental preservation among others.





“Consequently, Nigeria as a developing nation confronted with challenges of food insecurity, poverty and inadequate health care was quick to embrace Biotechnology by producing a well-developed, robust and all-inclusive Biotechnology policy.

“The institutional framework – the National Biotechnology Development Agency prescribed by the policy to oversee its implementation, in living up to expectation is instrumental in playing the pivotal role of coordinating, promoting and facilitating activities under national and international programmes”, he said.

Professor Abdullahi said that Nigeria’s Biosafety law is a monumental delight to all her scientists drawn from these MDAs as well as the tertiary institutions who jointly participated in systematically making and presenting a convincing case for the enactment of the law as far back as 2015.

“Successful operation of a Biosafety law in the country ensures that Nigeria’s well over 70 million farmers will keep reaping continuously, the significant benefits of Agricultural Biotechnology similar to economic transformations currently experienced in Argentina, Brazil, India, Sudan, Togo, Ethiopia and South Africa that have all adopted this modern approach to boost their food and cash crop production activities.

He said, however, that a good development that makes the meeting very critical is the rising activities of anti-technology groups in the country.

“These groups do not have the interest of Nigeria, they are interested in seeing Nigeria becoming a dumping ground for unauthorized and unapproved GM products.

“NABDA has been able to create the necessary awareness amongst the political class, farmers, and the public on the importance of biotechnology to our national development.

“NABDA’s efforts and the gains our farmers are making from commercially planting the two Biotech crop varieties (Bt Cotton with a potential yield of 4.1 -4.4 tonnes /hectare as against 650-960kg of the local variety and Bt Cowpea with a potential yield of 2.9-3 tonnes/hectare as against the local variety with 350 kg /hectare all developed by scientists at IAR, Zaria in partnership with NABDA, AATF Kenya, other national and international Collaborators) released so far are being threatened by the anti-technology groups”, the NABDA DG said.

He said the workshop will empower and equip them with up to date developments in the agricultural biotechnology and biosafety regulation sectors and the country at large.

“Our expectation is that, as major stakeholders in this sector now, you will join us in the campaign for the enhancement of food security, climate change mitigation, nutritional enhancement, flattening the curve of covid 19 pandemic, poverty eradication, wealth creation and overall growth of our country Nigeria”, he added.

