Nigerian scientist, Ayodeji Amobonye, listed among top 2% scientists

A young Nigerian Scientist, Dr Ayodeji Amobonye Emmanuel, has been recognised in the top 2% of Scientists in the World for his work in Biotechnology at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa.

The award was published by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier that identifies researchers whose publications have made the highest impact across 22 fields and 174 subfields of science.

Amobonye had obtained his PhD from the Durban University where he was also a lecturer/ researcher and presently a research fellow in the Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania. Not resting on his oars, Amobonye said he would continue to push the frontier of research in Biotechnology.

Expressing surprise at the recognition, he attributed it to the grace of God. “I was just in my laboratory doing what I love doing,” he said.

He expressed joy that, by the recognition, he was able to join in the elevation of the good image of the country, in diaspora.

His citation described the award as “a powerful statement about the shifting geography of knowledge production.”

It continued that “in a world where African researchers often contend with limited resources, underfunded laboratories and uneven access to International networks, such recognition underscores the ability of talent and perseverance to transcend systemic barriers.”

Amobonye obtained his first degree from Federal University of Technology, Minna, Masters at Federal University of Technology, Akure and was a staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).