Nigerian scholarship students turn beggars in UK ― Dabiri

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has lamented that some Nigerian students on scholarships in the United Kingdom have turned beggars because of neglect by their sponsors.

She, therefore, appealed to the sponsor, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently remit their allowances, tuition and other incentives of such students.

She said this will guarantee their stay and education in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, NIDCOM made reference to a letter written to the Minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1, drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the students’ scholarships to pay.

She added that the Commission counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made.

At the moment there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

While the deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students has expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars.

The NIDCOM CHAIRMAN once again appealled to the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene urgently and promptly too.

