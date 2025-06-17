Nigerian Scholar, Fayemiro advocates inclusive policy through NGO partnerships

Public policies are often shaped in offices far removed from the realities of ordinary Nigerians. But for Omowonuola Fayemiro, bridging this gap between policymakers and the people is at the centre of her research.

Findings by this news medium revealed her work explores how Nigerian NGOs — often the closest link to the grassroots — can become more active participants in policymaking and service delivery.

A scholar of public administration with a background in both African and Western institutions, Omowonuola Fayemiro brings a comparative lens to her research.

However, her focus on Nigeria is deliberate. “There’s a tendency for research to prioritise the Global North,” she said.

“But the Nigerian context is rich, complex, and worthy of its own frameworks.”

Having lived through Nigeria’s military era, she was deeply influenced by how civil society resisted oppression and supported communities in need.

“It taught me early that governance isn’t just about government,” she recalled. “NGOs play a critical role.”

Her research interrogates how governments and NGOs interact — not just in moments of crisis, but in everyday governance.

She examines the policies that guide their engagements, the informal dynamics at play, and the outcomes that result.

At an international research conference in the United States, she presented her findings on formal and informal NGO-government interactions in Nigeria.

“What I found was a complex dance,” she said. “There’s mutual dependency, but also suspicion. Each side is trying to assert its relevance while navigating limited resources and competing agendas.”

She disclosed that one of her key insights is that Nigerian NGOs often rely on soft power — community trust, flexibility, and local knowledge — to maintain influence, even when formal partnerships with government are weak or inconsistent.

This soft power, she argues, is an untapped asset that the government could better harness to improve service delivery.

In a nation still grappling with inequality, poor infrastructure, and widespread distrust in institutions, the question of who delivers services — and how — is crucial. Omowonuola Fayemiro’s work proposes a co-governance model where NGOs are not mere implementers but partners in both design and delivery.

She stresses the need for intentional government frameworks that support this model.

“We need policies that see NGOs not as competitors, but as collaborators,” she explained. “This means regular consultations, shared training, and joint accountability structures.”

Speaking further, she called for action in sectors like health, education, and disaster relief, where NGOs often step in where the state cannot reach.

According to her, strengthening these relationships is not just desirable — it is necessary.

She challenged NGOs to improve their engagement strategies. “Many NGOs focus on service provision, but few engage meaningfully in the policy space,” she said. “If they want lasting impact, they must be at the table when decisions are made.”

Speaking on her role as a part of a growing generation of African scholars challenging Western-dominated theories in nonprofit studies, she disclosed that her research seeks to elevate African voices, experiences, and innovations.

“We need scholarship that reflects our context, not just imported models,” she argued.

Though her academic footprint is global, she remains grounded in Nigeria’s realities.

She collaborates with both Nigerian NGOs and government officials to ensure her work has practical relevance.

“What drives me is not just publishing papers,” she said. “It’s changing how we think — and work — together.”

Looking ahead, she aims to build a centre for policy and nonprofit research in West Africa.

“There’s so much untapped knowledge here,” she said. “We need spaces that bridge academia, practice, and policymaking.”

