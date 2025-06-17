Nigerian researcher identifies agricultural  certification as tool for poverty reduction in rural communities

A Nigerian researcher at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Taiwo Fausiyat Adesiyan, has identified agricultural certification as a significant driver of poverty reduction in rural communities.

Adesiyan who is a economist and doctoral researcher at MTSU made this assertion while reviewing her study recently published in Social Sciences and Humanities Open which earns her global attention for the groundbreaking research.

According to her, the research revealed that participation in cocoa certification schemes significantly improves farmers’ access to premium markets and boosts pricing outcomes in Osun State, Nigeria

She explained that “Certification offers more than a quality label, it connects rural producers to formal markets and strengthens their bargaining power,”

Adesiyan in her research, Empirical Solutions to Rural Poverty draws on field data and advanced econometric modeling to examine how institutional tools like certification programs and structured market access affect rural livelihoods.

The MTSU doctoral researcher findings show that “when farmers are formally linked to markets, they earn more stable incomes, which improves household food security, health and welfare.

“When income becomes fair and consistent, families are better able to plan, feed, and educate their children,” she said

The research shows that Adesiyan work is particularly relevant in regions where cocoa is the primary source of livelihood and where price volatility and poor market structures have historically undermined rural resilience.

Adesiyan’s research reflects broader development challenges connecting research across borders, though rooted in Nigeria.

Her doctoral work also explores food supply chain inefficiencies across borders, highlighting how developing and developed economies alike grapple with issues of market inclusion, compliance, and equitable access for smallholder farmers.

Adesiyan is an active contributor to the academic community in Building Global Knowledge Networks

Beyond research,

She serves as a peer reviewer for international journals and is a member of professional bodies including the American Economic Association (AEA), World Economics Association (WEA), and Women in Technology of Tennessee (WiTT).

These affiliations underline her commitment to evidence-based policy and global research collaboration in agricultural economics.