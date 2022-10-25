Nigerian rapper, Skales, mourns as he loses mother

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, has announced the death of his  mother.

The Kaduna-born hitmaker made the announcement today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on his verified Instagram account.

The ‘Shake Body’ crooner shared a video and series of pictures of himself and his mother and captioned, “🕊🕊🕊 MY ANGEL I will miss you forever… It hurts.”

Condolences have, however, started to pour in for the former Empire Mate Entertainment (E.M.E) signee by top celebrities and social media users.

Taking to the post comment section to commiserate with him.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage wrote “May her soul rest in perfect peace. May God console you and your family during this time.”

Also commenting, Afrobeat sensation, Davido, said, “We dey for you.”

Seyivibez, Seyi Awolowo, Toolz Oniru among public figures also commiserated with the rapper on his mother’s death via the comment section.

Although an indigene of Edo state, Skales was born in Kaduna and single-handedly raised by his mother, who did menial jobs to train and nurture him.

 

 

