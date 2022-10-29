Nigerian rap star to unveil classic mixtape series

Nigerian rap star, Nicholas Ihua-Maduenyi, is set to unveil a classic cult mixtape series titled YPSZN3 on Nov. 4.

Ihua-Maduenyi, known by the stage name Psychoyp, said the project is the third and final instalment of his critically acclaimed ‘YPSZN’ series.

In a statement signed by his manager, Fi’ammari Zoaka, said the series would be released via Apex Village and OneRPM.

According to him, Psychoyp brings his progressive and assorted sound that cuts across rap, trap, grime, drill and R&B music to the forefront.

“Psychoyp has grown to become a cultural icon in Nigeria, as well as one of the leaders of Nigeria’s new wave of rap music, having been crowned the best rapper in Africa by THE NATIVE.

“Described as the ‘Fresh Prince of Nigerian Rap’ by Culture Custodian and championed by the likes of Complex, Rolling Stone and Wonderland.

“With over 30 million plays online, a 2020 Headies Award nomination for ‘Best Rap Album’ and Spotify naming him the face of their ‘Naija Bars’ playlist, PsychoYP already boasts one of the best rap discographies on the continent, and he is about to take it up a few gears with this new release,” the statement read.

