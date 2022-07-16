Nigerian professors are proffering solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity ― NISER DG, Taiye Simbine

Nigerian professors are proffering solutions to the insecurity problem ravaging the stability of the country at a roundtable discussion on insecurity organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) via zoom on Friday evening.

Speaking on the discourse, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Professor Taiye Simbine stated that the framework of looking at the issue of insecurity in the country is wrong and therefore must be thoroughly looked into.

Simbine added that the problem of insecurity in Nigeria sits firmly in the zone of complexity; hence, the need to see problems as multifactorial.

“I think we have been utilizing the classical way of looking at the security through the kinetic or non-kinetic.

“The framework has been wrong. If we have itemized the challenges Nigeria is facing, the thinking is in silos.

“The problem of insecurity in Nigeria sits firmly in the zone of complexity. We just see problems as multifactorial.” She said.

Former Special Adviser to the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Professor M J Balogun, who described Insecurity as a hydra-headed monster, said there is a need to accept responsibility with a clear conceptual framework.

Balogun noted that the time has come to look for real, practical and workable solutions to the problem of insecurity in the country.

“Insecurity is a hydra-headed monster and we have run from pillar to post. Whoever wants to solve our problems must address the issue of complexity.

“Stabilization should be our focus right now. Yes, The basic duty of a state is to protect its citizens.

“But, I think the primary responsibility should be with the state.

“We must accept responsible. We need a clear conceptual framework. The time has come to look for real, practical workable solutions to the problem of insecurity in the country.” Balogun stated.

A Professor at the Department of Political Science, Northwestern University, Professor Richard Joseph stated that stabilization is urgent for the country to combat its insecurity scourge.





Richard noted that it is the responsibility of the sovereign states to provide basic protection and basic assistance when called upon.

“Considering the country, Nigeria’s stabilization is urgent.

“It is the responsibility of the sovereign states to provide basic protection. Yo, provide basic assistance when called upon.” He said.

Professor at Bayero University in Kano State, Professor Habu Muhammad called for collaborative efforts amongst all the security agents to ensure that adequate security is maintained.

Habu noted the need to get rid of political entrepreneurs profiteering from the insecurity situation in the country.

He, therefore, said that trans-border insurgency and incessant crimes at this time of Nigeria’s development must be nipped in the bid only when we develop the Nigerian goodwill.

“There should be collaborative efforts amongst all the security agents to ensure that adequate security is maintained.

“There is a need to get rid of political entrepreneurs profiteering from the insecurity situation in the country.

“The transborder insurgency, incessant crimes at this time of Nigeria’s development must be nipped in the bid only when we develop the Nigerian goodwill,” Habu stated.

A Professor in the Political Science department at Bennington College, Rotimi Suberu said the government should put in place a devolved policing structure to ensure that they are being prevented from abusing human rights.

Suberu explained that a monolithic policing structure in a complex country like Nigeria is not the way to go.

“We should put in place a devolved policing structure to ensure that they are being prevented from abusing human rights.

“Having a monolithic policing structure in a complex country as Nigeria is not the way to go,” Suberu said.

An Associate Professor Ebim Ubi identified leadership and governance as the problem bedevilling African countries.

Ubi added that lack of politics is another problem, noting that the country will move forward if all these are taken into consideration.

While wrapping up, The Director-General of the Institute, Professor Eghosa Osaghae expressed the optimism of Nigerians to be conscious towards working together as the country moves ahead to 2023.

“As Nigeria moves ahead towards 2023, we hope the people are more conscious of the need to work together.” He said.

