Nigerian, Professor Chude elected President International Union of Soil Science

A Renowned Soil Scientist and Registrar, of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, Professor Victor Okechukwu Chude have been elected as the new President of the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) which has its Headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

In a congratulatory message, the current President of the Union Dr, Laura Bertha Reyes Sanchez said the IUSS Council elected Nigeria for the first time in the 98th year of existence of the Union and that the standing committee for the presidential election has validated the process and result.

The IUSS new President, Professor Victor Okechukwu Chude is expected to serve the Union from 2023 – 2026.

The Soil Science Society of Nigeria and the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science have commended the IUSS Council for electing Professor Victor Chude for the position.

In a joint statement, the President of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Professor Jibrin M. Jibrin and the President of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, Professor Ayoade Ogunkule say the election is a step in the right direction.

Professor Chude is expected to provide leadership, focus and direction both within and outside of the IUSS.

Within the Union, the President, working together with the other Presidential Committees, and in consultation with the Executive Committee and Council, is expected to develop and implement strategic directions and actions to take the Union forward and to ensure that it is recognised as the pre-eminent international body in the field of soil science.

Externally, the President represents the Union in international fora, such as the International Science Council, and acts as its spokesperson when dealing with the media, national members of the IUSS, sister organisations, United Nations entities and government departments as required.

Professor Chude had served as the Northwest Coordinator of the National Fertilizer Project, with several completed research projects with local and international research collaborators like IFDC, and IITA, on the use of Sokoto Rock Phosphate and plant nutrition of micronutrients.

He has also served as Research Consultant to several non-governmental agencies among which are the National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria, Onne, Port Harcourt; Fertilizer and Chemicals Company Limited, Kaduna; Agro-Nutrient Fertilizer Company, Kano; Cybernetics Nigeria Limited, Kaduna; Niger State Fertilizer Company, Zugeru, Minna; Crystalizer Nigeria Limited, Kaduna, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources on Fertilizer Formulation, Standardization, Specifications and Testing. Presently, he is the Chairman of the National Fertilizer Technical Committee (NFTC).

He is currently, the Pioneer Registrar, of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, and a Life member and a Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN).

