Nigerian Private Universities to research into COVID-19

Private Universities in Nigeria have resolved to join the global efforts to conduct research into the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to ravage the world.

This decision was reached in an on the on-line meeting of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Private Universities in Nigeria held recently.

According to the Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities, Professor Timothy Olagbemiro, Vice-Chancellor, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to Nigerian Tribune, stated that relevant resources in the members’ universities across the country would be harnessed to undertake the research for the benefit of the Nigerian populace and the world as a whole.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellors noted with satisfaction the commitments of lecturers in private universities nationwide, who have been keeping up academic activities through various on-line platforms for the benefits of students in spite of the pandemic, while the care to maintain adequate academic standards, and ensure all requirements for graduation are adhered to, by all universities were discussed. The committee commended all the universities for ensuring online teaching, and examinations to students, even during this period.

The committee, however, called for the financial support of the Central Bank of Nigeria as palliatives to mitigate the huge economic distress of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of Private Universities in Nigeria.

It said the financial assistance is also needed to equip the laboratories, classrooms and offices with advanced technology that will enhance the teaching and learning environment for the staff and students based on the needs of individual Private University. The body also requested for financial assistance, in form of palliative, from TETFund, knowing the huge cost they would incur while preparing their campus for safety when students return to campus after the Government’s lockdown is lifted.

These expenses were not planned for and may be difficult to add to students’ fees, knowing the financial stress parents and guardians must have gone through, as a result of the pervading coronavirus pandemic.

Other issues considered at the meeting include the strategy and facilities for reopening universities after the period of the lockdown to ensure the safety of students on their resumption in compliance with the Federal Government requirements through the Presidential Task Force on COBID-19, as well as the need for regular payment of salaries to encourage lecturers and other workers to remain committed to their duties.

According to the chairman, the Committee has secured a blueprint, which would be circulated to members for compliance, and which would serve as a guide to the National Universities Commission, as a strategy for re-opening, in case NUC calls for such.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story

Oyo Records 103 COVID-19 Cases In One Day As Total Rises To 18,480 In Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764. The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle. It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480… Read Full Story

FHC’s Order Restraining Edo APC From Holding Gov Primary Set Aside By Appellate Court

The coast seems to be clear for the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju of the Appeal Court, Benin, on Thursday, set aside the… Read Full Story

Ajimobi Is Alive ― Daughter-In-Law, Media Aide

Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report. Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Increased Number Of Cases, Warning Signal ― Minister

The Federal Ministry of Health says the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country should be a warning that the fatality rate could rise. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the warning at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country on Thursday in Abuja… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Striking Doctors Are Frustrated, Health Minister Admits • Says FG can’t dictate to states

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, admitted that the striking doctors under the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have some things they are really frustrated about. Ehanire, who said he had a frank discussion with the young doctors in his office on Thursday morning over their… Read Full Story

COVID-19: FG Takes Measures To Reduce Fatality Rate, Signs Pact With Republic Of Korea

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), on Thursday, announced measures to limit and reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate, which it said has hit 469 deaths as at Thursday morning. Speaking at the PTF daily briefing, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the increasing number of cases should be a warning that… Read Full Story

FG Moves To Reduce High Rate Of Illegal Gold Mining, Smuggling

In its efforts to minimise the high rate of illegal gold mining and smuggling, the Federal Government, on Thursday, said it is currently creating a gold ecosystem, which would also increase government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship… Read Full Story

Sharif, CNG Leader, Regains Freedom

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has confirmed the release of Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman, Board of Trustees on Thursday. Recall that Sharif was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits… Read Full Story

Rapists Will Be Hung To Death In Kaduna ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has assured the people of Kaduna State that no matter what it takes he will sign the law that recommends death penalty by hanging for rapists in the state. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, in her verified Twitter handle… Read Full Story

Kaduna’s Sultan Bello Mosque Resumes Juma’at Prayer Today

SULTAN Bello Mosque, Kaduna, has acquired three disinfectant machines as part of measures to safeguard worshippers from coronavirus infection and help in restoring the mosque to safe and beneficial use for the ummah. The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Suleiman Adam, who made the disclosure in an interview… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Reps And The Media Lockout

REPORTS in the media last week indicated a direct assault on press freedom by the House of Representatives. The assault was carried out at a public hearing on the vexatious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill organised by its joint Committee on Health Services, Health Institutions and Justice… Read Full Story