The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has revealed that cargo throughput at Nigerian ports reached 68.2 million metric tonnes in the first half of 2026, up 12.2 per cent compared to the 60.8 million tonnes recorded in the same period of 2025.

In a statement released at the weekend following the conclusion of a four-day residential training organised by the NPA in collaboration with Premium Times Training Academy under the theme “Data-Driven Business and Maritime Reporting Training”, the NPA stated that of the 68.2 million metric tonnes of cargo handled at Nigerian ports in the first half of 2026, Lekki Deep Sea Port handled 40 per cent while other ports handled the rest.

According to the NPA statement, “According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s total merchandise trade in the second quarter of 2026 was about 41.4 trillion naira, in just three months, up 5.6 per cent on the same quarter of 2025.

“A large share of that trade, from crude oil and refined products to machinery, food and industrial inputs, passes through our seaports and terminals. When our ports work well, trade costs less and moves faster. When they do not, households and businesses pay for it, often without knowing why.

“The Authority’s 2025 Operational Performance Report shows that total cargo throughput across Nigerian ports rose by 24.8 per cent, from about 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024 to 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025. Put simply, for every four tonnes our ports handled in 2024, they handled five in 2025.

“That growth has continued this year at a steadier pace. In the first half of 2026, cargo throughput reached 68.2 million metric tonnes, up 12.2 per cent from 60.8 million tonnes in the same period of 2025, and our ports received 2,300 ships, compared with 2,152 a year earlier. Within that period, outward cargo made up 41.9 per cent of total throughput in the second quarter, which the Authority’s report describes as evidence of improved export performance.

“Behind these numbers are livelihoods: pilots and marine crews, dock workers, haulage operators, clearing agents, warehouse staff and the many traders and service providers whose work rises and falls with port activity.

“In the first half of 2026, Lekki Deep Sea Port handled nearly 40 per cent of all cargo through Nigerian ports, a remarkable achievement for a port that is only a few years old. The Authority’s figures also show that more than three-quarters of Lekki’s cargo traffic is tied to refinery operations, which tells us how new industrial investment is reshaping our trade flows. The headline figure tells you how big Lekki has become. The breakdown tells you why, and what to watch as other cargo grows. That is the difference between reporting a number and explaining it.”

Giving more insights into the roles and functions of the NPA, the statement explained that, “Since the concession of port terminals in 2006, Nigeria has operated a landlord port model. The Authority owns and administers the port land and waters. Private terminal operators, under concession agreements, run cargo-handling operations inside their terminals. The Authority is the landlord, the technical regulator of port operations and the planner of long-term port development.

“In practice, the Authority provides marine services: pilotage to bring vessels safely in and out, towage, dredging to keep channels navigable, and navigational aids such as buoys, beacons and lights. It provides and maintains common-user facilities for the whole port community. It monitors terminal operators against their concession obligations, including investment and performance commitments. And it plans and promotes new port capacity, often in partnership with private investors.

“It is just as important to know what the Authority does not do port operation alone. Cargo examination and duty collection belong to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Maritime safety administration and much of maritime security sit with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), working with the Nigerian Navy and other security services. Port economic regulation is the mandate of the Nigerian ports economic regulatory agency (NPERA). Port health, drug law enforcement and immigration have their own agencies. The roads beyond the port gates fall under federal and state road authorities. And all of us work under the policy direction of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“This matters for your reporting. When cargo is delayed, the cause could lie with a terminal, a document, an examination, a truck or a road. Before a story assigns responsibility, find out which link in the chain failed. The port is a community of institutions, and both blame and credit should land where they belong.”