Nigerian pop singer, Omah Lay remanded in Ugandan prison for breaking COVID-19 protocol

Nigerian pop singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay and another member of his team, Tems have been arrested by the Ugandan police and remanded in prison for breaking the country’s COVID-19 guidelines.

It is believed that the singer and his team have been remanded in prison custody till Wednesday according to a statement released via the official Twitter account of Uganda Police Force.

According to the statement “The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of negligently doing acts likely to spread infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

“The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their case file was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

“They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.”

Both singers were arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. They were said to have been arrested after their performances at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

The singer who confirmed the arrest via his Twitter account on Monday afternoon said he was in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems, calling on relevant authorities in Nigeria to come to his rescue.

In a series of tweets, the fast-rising singer wrote: “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems. I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda?

“I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them…Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it???

“Uganda?”

The development is currently generating reactions on social media platforms as Nigerian youths kicked against the arrest of the singer, calling on the Nigerian government to secure their release.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Owu People Do Not Steal ― Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday affirmed that Owu people are industrious and enterprising and nobody from the kingdom could be accused of stealing…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…